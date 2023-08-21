Ecuadorians reject oil drilling in the Amazon in historic decision

4 of 6 |

Presidential candidate Jan Topic, of the Country Without Fear Coalition, shows his ballot in a referendum on whether the country should ban oil operations in the Amazons during in a snap election in Guayaquil, Ecuador, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. In a historic decision, Ecuadorians voted on Sunday against the oil drilling of Yasuni National Park, which is a protected area in the Amazon that’s home to two uncontacted tribes and serves as a biodiversity hotspot. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia, File)