Mexico players celebrate after Mexico's Luis Chavez scored against Jamaica during the first half of a CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinals soccer match Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
CONCACAF Gold Cup
Storm clouds pass over downtown Chicago and the Bronzeville neighborhood of the city heading East out over Lake Michigan as the National Weather Service continued to issue multiple tornado warnings in the greater metropolitan area Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Tornado near Chicago’s O’Hare airport
FILE - This illustration provided by Perrigo in May 2023, depicts proposed packaging for the company's birth control medication Opill. U.S. officials have approved the first over-the-counter birth control pill, a major change that will broaden access for women and teenagers. The Food and Drug Administration decision on Thursday, July 13, 2023 means drugmaker Perrigo can sell its once-a-day Opill without a prescription. (Perrigo via AP, File)
Over-the-counter birth control
A homeless man sleeps under the sun in the Hollywood district of Los Angeles, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. Southern California is bracing for a heat wave expected to hit this weekend, bringing "elevated" fire danger and increasing the chance of heat-related illness. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
US Southwest heatwave
FILE - Actors and comedians Tina Fey, center, and Fred Armisen, right, join striking members of the Writers Guild of America on the picket line during a rally outside Silvercup Studios, Tuesday May 9, 2023, in New York. Unionized Hollywood actors on the verge of a strike have agreed to allow a last-minute intervention from federal mediators but say they doubt a deal will be reached by a negotiation deadline late Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)
Actors strike vote
Business

Amazon said it had its biggest Prime day event ever this year

FILE - An Amazon Prime delivery vehicle is seen in downtown Pittsburgh on March 18, 2020. Amazon said Thursday, July 13, 2023 it had its biggest Prime day event ever this year. The e-commerce company did not reveal how much money it earned during the two-day sales event, which took place on Tuesday and Wednesday. But the company touted 375 million items that it says were purchased worldwide by Prime members, who pay $14.99 per month or $139 per year for different perks including faster shipping. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon said Thursday it had its biggest Prime day event ever this year.

The e-commerce company, as in past years, did not reveal how much money it earned during the two-day sales event, which took place on Tuesday and Wednesday and offered a plethora of deals on electronics, home goods and other items.

But Amazon touted 375 million items that it says were purchased worldwide by Prime members, who pay $14.99 per month or $139 per year, for different perks including faster shipping. It also said sales growth for independent sellers on Amazon outpaced the company’s retail business during the discount event.

“The first day of Prime Day was the largest sales day in Amazon’s history, and Prime members saved more this year than any other Prime Day event,” Doug Herrington, an Amazon executive who oversees the company’s online and mobile shopping, said in a prepared statement.

Some outside groups also reported a bump in overall e-commerce sales during Amazon’s event. Adobe Analytics data showed U.S. online sales reached $12.7 billon on the two shopping days, up 6.1% compared to a year ago.