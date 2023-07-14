Crime laboratory officers arrive to the house where a suspect has been taken into custody on New York's Long Island in connection with a long-unsolved string of killings, known as the Gilgo Beach murders, Friday, July 14, 2023, in Massapequa Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)
Gilgo Beach killings update
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Mad Max: Fury Road" at the TCL Chinese Theatre on May 7, 2015. Presley died Jan. 12, 2023, from the effects of a small bowel obstruction, according to updated Los Angeles coroner's records Thursday, July 13. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
Lisa Marie Presley’s cause of death revealed
SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher and SAG-AFTRA National Executive Director and Chief Negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, center, pose with SAG-AFTRA members during a press conference announcing a strike by The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists on Thursday, July, 13, 2023, in Los Angeles. This marks the first time since 1960 that actors and writers will picket film and television productions at the same time. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
What’s next in the Hollywood strikes?
Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a Security Council meeting via videoconference at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Friday, July 14, 2023. (Aleksey Babushkin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
Putin and Wagner mercenaries
Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates winning against Italy's Jannik Sinner in their men's singles semifinal match on day twelve of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Friday, July 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
Djokovic advances to his 8th Wimbledon final
Business

American Airlines and JetBlue will end their partnership next week after losing antitrust case

FILE - A JetBlue Airbus A320 taxis to a gate after landing, Oct. 26, 2016, as an American Airlines jet is seen parked at its gate at Tampa International Airport in Tampa, Fla. JetBlue on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, said it won't appeal a judge's ruling against its partnership with American Airlines, effectively dropping the deal in an effort to salvage its purchase of Spirit Airlines. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)

American Airlines and JetBlue Airways will end their partnership in the Northeast next week, after a judge ruled that the deal violates antitrust law.

JetBlue said Friday that it will end codesharing – the practice of selling seats on each other’s flights – and reciprocal frequent-flyer benefits on July 21.

Other news
This combination of images shows Margot Robbie in a scene from "Barbie," left, and Cillian Murphy in a scene from "Oppenheimer." (Warner Bros Pictures/Universal Pictures via AP)
The story behind Barbenheimer, the summer’s most online movie showdown
The very online showdown between Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” and Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” all started with a date: July 21.
FILE- United Parcel Service trucks are seen parked at a distribution facility, Friday, June 30, 2023, in Boston. A little more than a week after contract talks between UPS and the union representing 340,000 of its workers broke down, UPS said Friday, July 14, 2023, it will begin training many of its non-union employees in the U.S. to step in should there be a strike, which the union has vowed to do if no agreement is reached by the end of this month. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)
UPS to train nonunion employees as talks with union for 340,000 workers stalls and deadline nears
A little more than a week after contract talks between UPS and the union representing 340,000 of its workers broke down, UPS said it will begin training many of its non-union employees in the U.S. to step in should there be a strike, which the union has vowed to do if no agreement is reached by the
Motorcyclists drive through a flooded road caused by heavy monsoon rainfall in Lahore, Pakistan, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. Officials say heavy monsoon rains have lashed across Pakistan, killing a number of people. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)
Rescuers evacuate 14,000 people from flood-hit villages in eastern Pakistan
A top Pakistani provincial official says rescuers in boats have evacuated 14,000 people over the past several days after floodwaters from two rivers swollen by monsoon rains inundated dozens of villages in eastern Punjab province.
FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin answers journalists' questions about the grain deal in Moscow, Russia, on July 13, 2023. Putin said that the Wagner private military company "simply doesn't exist" as a legal entity, in comments adding to the series of often bizarre twists that have followed the group's abortive revolt last month — the most serious threat to Putin's 23-year rule amid the war in Ukraine. (Alexander Kazakov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Putin wants to attend an August summit. Host country South Africa doesn’t want to have to arrest him
South Africa’s deputy president says Russian President Vladimir Putin wants to attend an economic summit in South Africa next month but the country is trying to persuade him to stay away to avoid the legal and diplomatic fallout over his international arrest warrant.

Customers who already bought a ticket through the partnership will have until that date to add their frequent-flyer number to the booking to get points in their account, the airline said.

A federal judge in Boston ruled in May that the airlines must disband their agreement, called the Northeast Alliance. The Justice Department sued to kill the deal, which began in early 2021 and is focused on flights in New York and Boston, saying it would limit competition and hurt consumers by driving up prices.

American plans to appeal the ruling, but JetBlue announced last week that it would not appeal and would instead turn its focus to saving its proposed $3.8 billion purchase of Spirit Airlines. The Justice Department has also sued to block that deal, and a trial is scheduled for October.