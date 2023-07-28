U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Business

American Airlines has a tentative contract deal with its pilots. Southwest is still negotiating

FILE - American Airlines planes are parked at Pittsburgh International Airport on March 31, 2020, in Imperial, Pa. American Airlines and the union for its pilots announced Thursday, July 28, 2023, that they have agreed on a new contract, which will now go to a ratification vote. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, file)
FILE - American Airlines planes are parked at Pittsburgh International Airport on March 31, 2020, in Imperial, Pa. American Airlines and the union for its pilots announced Thursday, July 28, 2023, that they have agreed on a new contract, which will now go to a ratification vote. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, file)
FILE - The American Airlines logo on top of the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, is pictured on Dec. 19, 2017. American Airlines and the union for its pilots announced Thursday, July 28, 2023, that they have agreed on a new contract, which will now go to a ratification vote. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth, File)
FILE - The American Airlines logo on top of the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, is pictured on Dec. 19, 2017. American Airlines and the union for its pilots announced Thursday, July 28, 2023, that they have agreed on a new contract, which will now go to a ratification vote. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth, File)
FILE - An American Airlines Boeing 737-823 lands at Miami International Airport in Miami, July 27, 2020. American Airlines and the union for its pilots announced Thursday, July 28, 2023, that they have agreed on a new contract, which will now go to a ratification vote. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)
FILE - An American Airlines Boeing 737-823 lands at Miami International Airport in Miami, July 27, 2020. American Airlines and the union for its pilots announced Thursday, July 28, 2023, that they have agreed on a new contract, which will now go to a ratification vote. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)
 
DALLAS (AP) — American Airlines has agreed on terms for granting large pay raises to its pilots, leaving Southwest Airlines alone among the nation’s four biggest carriers without at least a tentative contract with pilots.

American and the Allied Pilots Association announced their agreement Thursday. The union said the agreement matched terms reached by pilots at Delta Air Lines and United Airlines.

The pilots and American thought they had a deal earlier this month, but it was upended when United struck a richer contract, with raises of up to 40% over four years. American CEO Robert Isom promised to match pay at the other carriers.

An American spokeswoman called it “a contract we’re proud of, and one our pilots deserve.”

The deal is contingent on the outcome of a ratification vote by American’s 15,000 pilots in August.

Southwest CEO Robert Jordan said his airline has been in regular negotiations with its pilots, but had “nothing new to report.”

“There is no threat of an imminent strike or anything like that,” Jordan said. Federal law requires several conditions to be met before airline unions can legally strike, including a finding by mediators that further negotiations would be pointless.