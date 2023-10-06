SIG SAUER announces expansion of ammunition manufacturing facility in Arkansas with 625 new jobs

JACKSONVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Plans are underway to expand an ammunition manufacturing plant in a suburb of Little Rock that will create 625 new jobs over the next five years, officials said Friday.

SIG SAUER, a global leader in the firearms and ammunition industry, said it will invest $150 million to expand its facility in Jacksonville, in Pulaski County.

The company will be investing in component hybrid case manufacturing, primer manufacturing and other operations to support multiple contracts with the U.S. Department of Defense, the company said in a statement. As part of the expansion, SIG SAUER will develop a new 250,000-square-foot building to house parts of its manufacturing processes.

“This opportunity has proven itself essential to the growth and sustainment of our ammunition business, and further enforces our commitment to the Arkansas community and workforce,” said Ron Cohen, the company’s president and CEO.

“SIG’s success in Arkansas is a testament to the state’s experienced workforce and the business-friendly climate that fosters companies’ growth,” said Clint O’Neal, executive director of the Arkansas Economic Development Commission.

The company opened the facility in 2016 and currently employs nearly 350 workers.

“SIG Sauer has a wonderful growth story and has become a regional employer of choice since they first invested in Jacksonville,” said Jay Chesshir, president and CEO of the Little Rock Regional Chamber. “This significant expansion further solidifies Metro Little Rock as a nationwide leader in the ammunition and shooting sports industries.”

Headquartered in Newington, New Hampshire, SIG SAUER has over 3,200 employees across 12 locations in three states.