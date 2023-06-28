New York Yankees' Domingo Germán, center, celebrates after pitching a perfect game against the Oakland Athletics during a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, June 28, 2023. The Yankees won 11-0. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Yankees perfect game
Debris from the Titan submersible, recovered from the ocean floor near the wreck of the Titanic, is unloaded from the ship Horizon Arctic at the Canadian Coast Guard pier in St. John's, Newfoundland on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (Paul Daly/The Canadian Press via AP)
Titan remains recovered
These satellite images from June 6, from top left, June 7, June 25, and June 27, 2023, show the wind movement from wildfire smoke in Quebec, Canada. Heavy smoke from wildfires in Canada has blanketed parts of the Midwest, causing hazardous air for residents, just weeks after drifting smoke did the same thing along parts of the East Coast. (NASA Worldview, (EOSDIS) via AP)
Wildfire summer
A destroyed truck lies next to a derailed Amtrak train in Moorpark, Calif., on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. Authorities say an Amtrak passenger train carrying 190 passengers derailed after striking a vehicle on tracks in Southern California. Only minor injuries were reported. (Dean Musgrove /The Orange County Register via AP)
Amtrak derailment
This illustration provided by researchers in June 2023 depicts gravitational waves stretching and squeezing space-time in the universe. On Wednesday, June 28, 2023, researchers reported signals from what they call low-frequency gravitational waves — changes in the fabric of the universe that are created by huge objects moving around and colliding in space. It took decades of work by scientists across the globe to track down the evidence for these super-slow wobbles. (Aurore Simonnet/NANOGrav Collaboration)
Gravitational waves
U.S. News

Amtrak train with 198 passengers derails after hitting a truck on the tracks in Southern California

Amtrak train derails after California Collision

 
Share

MOORPARK, Calif. (AP) — An Amtrak train carrying nearly 200 passengers struck a county water truck and derailed on Wednesday in Southern California, critically injuring the truck’s driver, authorities said.

Three of the train’s seven cars went off the tracks following the collision in Moorpark, said Ventura County Fire Department Captain Brian McGrath. The derailed train cars remained upright on tracks adjacent to an orchard and bare sections of land.

Fourteen people on the train were taken to hospitals with minor injuries, while the truck driver was taken to a trauma center with a head injury, McGrath said.

Other news
Safety concerns dominate Norfolk Southern railroad CEO’s job since Ohio derailment
Norfolk Southern’s CEO has spoken often of safety and better service since he took the job over a year ago, but it’s safety that has dominated discussions after one of his trains derailed and caught fire in February in Ohio.
Daniel Penny departs Manhattan Criminal Court following his arraignment, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in New York. Penny, 24, pleaded not guilty to second-degree manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide in the May 1 death of Jordan Neely, a former Michael Jackson impersonator who was shouting and begging for money when Penny pinned him to the floor of the moving subway car with the help of two other passengers and held him in a chokehold for more than three minutes. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Daniel Penny pleads not guilty to revised charges in chokehold death of Jordan Neely on NYC subway
A U.S. Marine veteran has pleaded not guilty to second-degree manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide in the fatal chokehold of a man who was behaving erratically on a New York City subway train.
Norfolk Southern locomotives are moved in Norfolk Southern's Conway Terminal in Conway, Pa., Saturday, June 17, 2023. Spurred on by train derailments, some states with busy criss-crossing freight railroads are pursuing their own safety remedies rather than wait for federal action amid industry opposition and questions about whether they even have authority to make the changes. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
States clamp down on freight trains, fearing derailments and federal gridlock
Spurred on by train derailments, some states crisscrossed by busy freight railroads aren’t waiting for federal action to improve safety.
Several train cars are immersed in the Yellowstone River after a bridge collapse near Columbus, Mont., on Saturday, June 24, 2023. The bridge collapsed overnight, causing a train that was traveling over it to plunge into the water below. Authorities on Sunday were testing the water quality along a stretch of the Yellowstone River where mangled cars carrying hazardous materials remained after crashing into the waterway. (AP Photo/Matthew Brown)
Work begins to clean up train derailment in Montana’s Yellowstone River
Work is underway to clean up rail cars carrying hazardous materials that fell into the Yellowstone River in southern Montana after a bridge collapsed over the weekend.

Parts of the demolished Ventura County Public Works truck were scattered all around the derailed train cars. McGrath initially said the truck’s driver was believed to have gotten out of the vehicle before the crash, but later clarified that the circumstances leading up to the wreck weren’t known.

“No one’s talked to him, so the whole situation is still being investigated,” he said.

A destroyed truck lies next to a derailed Amtrak train in Moorpark, Calif., on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. Authorities say an Amtrak passenger train carrying 190 passengers derailed after striking a vehicle on tracks in Southern California. Only minor injuries were reported. (Dean Musgrove/The Orange County Register via AP)

A destroyed truck lies next to a derailed Amtrak train in Moorpark, Calif., on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (Dean Musgrove/The Orange County Register via AP)

Mindy Faver was seated facing the rear of the train after a trip with her mother, Shari Peterson, returning from visiting family in Oregon.

“All of a sudden: Smack!” Faver said, describing the impact. Then Faver saw what she later found out was the water truck’s tank tumbling past her window.

Most of the passengers were able to get off the train cars on their own or with the aid of first responders, McGrath said. TV news helicopters showed numerous people, many carrying luggage, milling about in a field as firefighters worked the scene.

Part of a derailed train that struck a water truck lies on the ground in Moorpark, Calif., on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (Dean Musgrove/The Orange County Register via AP)

Part of a derailed train that struck a water truck lies on the ground in Moorpark, Calif., on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (Dean Musgrove/The Orange County Register via AP)

“It could have been a lot worse,” Faver told the Ventura County Star.

The train was on its way to Los Angeles from Seattle when “it struck a water truck obstructing the tracks” at 11:15 a.m., Amtrak said in a statement.

“There were approximately 198 passengers and 13 crew onboard who were evacuated from the train, with no reports of serious injuries,” the statement said. “Amtrak is working with customers to make alternate travel arrangements. Amtrak, in coordination with local authorities, is conducting a full investigation.”

Crews were able to quickly douse a small fire, McGrath said.

Moorpark is a city of some 35,000 people located about 50 miles (80 kilometers) northwest of downtown Los Angeles.