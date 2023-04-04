Amtrak train strikes truck in North Dakota; 2 teens killed

SPRINGBROOK, N.D. (AP) — An Amtrak passenger train has struck a pickup truck in North Dakota, killing two teenage boys and injuring a third, authorities say.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 8 p.m. Monday when the truck’s 17-year-old driver failed to stop for the eastbound train at a crossing near the Williams County town of Springbrook. The crossing was marked but had no crossing arms.

The 17-year-old suffered serious injuries and the 15- and 17-year-old passengers died at a hospital, the patrol said. The names of the boys weren’t immediately released.

No one aboard the Amtrak Empire Builder was hurt, the patrol said.