Russia - Ukraine war
‘Nones’ on the rise
Jon Fosse wins Nobel prize
Syria drone strikes
NYC subway shooter sentenced
Sports

Anaheim Ducks finally sign D Jamie Drysdale to 3-year, $6.9 million deal

By GREG BEACHAM
 
Share

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Defenseman Jamie Drysdale has agreed to a three-year, $6.9 million contract with the Anaheim Ducks, ending his lengthy absence from the team.

The Ducks announced the deal Thursday before their penultimate preseason game against Arizona. Drysdale is signed through the 2025-26 season.

Drysdale was the sixth overall pick in the 2020 draft, and the puck-moving defenseman appeared to be a budding star while scoring 32 points in 81 games for the Ducks as a 19-year-old in the 2021-22 season. But Drysdale missed all but eight games of last season with a torn labrum in his left shoulder suffered during a hit by Vegas’ William Carrier last October.

Drysdale is back to full strength, and he has been training in Toronto while waiting for a new contract.

Other news
Los Angeles Kings right wing Arthur Kaliyev (34) controls the puck against Anaheim Ducks left wing Max Jones (49) during the third period of a preseason NHL hockey game Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Kings’ Arthur Kaliyev suspended for first 2 regular-season games for kneeing opponent
Pittsburgh Penguins' Kris Letang, left, and Erik Karlsson sit on the bench during the first period of an NHL hockey preseason game against the Buffalo Sabres in Pittsburgh, Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Erik Karlsson in Pittsburgh is among the familiar faces in new places around the NHL
FILE - Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy makes a save against the Toronto Maple Leafs during the third period of Game 1 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series Tuesday, April 18, 2023, in Toronto. Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy is expected to miss the first two months of the NHL season after undergoing back surgery. The team announced the stunning injury news Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, midway through training camp and with opening night less than two weeks away.(Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP, File)
Vasilevskiy remains the choice among NHL skaters for the title of best goalie in the world

Drysdale was absent from the Ducks’ training camp along with leading scorer Trevor Zegras while general manager Pat Verbeek hammered out new deals with their representatives. Zegras agreed to a three-year, $17.25 million deal on Monday and reported to the team Tuesday.

Zegras and Drysdale are key components of the Ducks’ young core along with two-time All-Star Troy Terry, Mason McTavish and Leo Carlsson, the second overall pick in this year’s draft.

The Ducks have missed the playoffs in a franchise-record five consecutive years as they enter a new season under first-year head coach Greg Cronin.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL