Sports

All-Star forward Troy Terry gets a 7-year, $49 million contract extension from the Anaheim Ducks

FILE - Anaheim Ducks right wing Troy Terry (19) controls the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the San Jose Sharks in Anaheim, Calif., Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. All-Star forward Troy Terry agreed to a seven-year, $49 million contract extension with the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong, File)

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — All-Star forward Troy Terry agreed to a seven-year, $49 million contract extension with the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday.

Terry’s new deal keeps the sides out of arbitration and runs through the 2029-30 season.

The 25-year-old Terry has 75 goals and 101 assists in 274 games with the Ducks, who drafted him in the fifth round in 2015. Terry was selected to each of the past two All-Star games, and his play has been a bright spot on one of the NHL’s worst teams.

Terry had 23 goals and 38 assists in 70 games last season. The Colorado native posted a career-high 67 points in the 2021-22 season, scoring 37 goals and racking up a 16-game points streak.

Terry and the Ducks were scheduled for an arbitration hearing Wednesday after exchanging initial proposals earlier in the week.

