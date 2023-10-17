Israel-Hamas war
Brussels shooting
Jim Jordan
Cowboys beat Chargers
Trump fraud trial
U.S. News

Anchorage police investigate after razor blades are found twice near playground equipment

 
Share

EAGLE RIVER, Alaska (AP) — Anchorage police are investigating after razor blades were twice found in a suburban park, including once on a slide as a child was preparing to use it, a television station is reporting.

The first incident occurred Oct. 8 when Felicia Pope said she saw razor blades on the slide in Schroeder Park in suburban Eagle River just as her 3-year-old daughter Abigail was preparing to slide down, she told KTUU-TV.

“I ran as fast as my body would let me run — even faster” to stop her daughter, Pope said.

“It was designed to catch a kid at max force with gravity working against them. It was designed to harm,” she said.

Police were called to the park again Sunday after a razor blade was found on the ground by playground equipment.

No injuries have been reported.

Anchorage police told KTUU they are investigating.