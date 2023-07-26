Motorists navigate a flooded road in Grosse Pointe Farms, Mich., after a severe storm Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (John T. Greilick/Detroit News via AP)
Sports

Former Brazil player Polga arrested for allegedly failing to pay child support

 
SAO PAULO (AP) — Former Brazil defender Anderson Polga was arrested Wednesday for allegedly failing to make child support payments.

Rio Grande do Sul police said the 44-year-old Polga was taken to a jail outside the city of Porto Alegre after a judge ordered his arrest. The amount owed was not disclosed.

Polga’s lawyers did not respond a request for comment from The Associated Press.

Polga was a member of Brazil’s World Cup winning squad in 2002. He played in two matches during the tournament.

The defender played at Sporting Lisbon for almost nine years and retired in 2012 as a Corinthians player. He had played for Gremio between 1999 and 2003.

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports