Warriors forward Iguodala to have wrist surgery next week

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Golden State forward Andre Iguodala is set to have surgery next week on his fractured left wrist.

The Warriors announced Iguodala’s status Wednesday night before their game against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Iguodala sustained the injury Monday night in a home victory over the Phoenix Suns. An update on how long he will be out will be provided after the surgery.

Iguodala missed 57 of the first 60 games due to hip issues. He returned March 5 against the Los Angeles Lakers and had played in five games until the latest injury. He was averaging 2.1 points and 2.1 rebounds on the season.

“It’s a huge loss. Andre has made a big impact since he returned a few weeks ago,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “Our defense just gets dramatically better the second he steps on the floor. And then offensively, even though he’s not really a scorer at this point, he just facilitates and understands where everybody needs to be.”

The Warriors have an open roster spot, but Kerr said there hasn’t been a final determination on how it might be filled.

