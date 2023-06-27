Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner Group military company, looks out from a military vehicle on a street in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Saturday, June 24, 2023, leaving an area of the headquarters of the Southern Military District. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Prigozhin's troops who joined him in the uprising will not face prosecution and those who did not will be offered contracts by the Defense Ministry. After the deal was reached Saturday, Prigozhin ordered his troops to halt their march on Moscow and retreat to field camps in Ukraine, where they have been fighting alongside Russian troops. (AP Photo)
Andrea Pirlo returns to Italy to coach Sampdoria in Serie B after a season in Turkey

Andrea Pirlo is returning to Italy as coach of Serie B club Sampdoria. Pirlo, who coached Turkish club Fatih Karagümrük last season, signed a two-year contract, Sampdoria announced Tuesday, June 27, 2023. Pirlo, the former midfield maestro who helped Italy to the 2006 World Cup title, began his coaching career at Juventus but lasted just one disappointing season with the Bianconeri.

GENOA, Italy (AP) — Andrea Pirlo is returning to Italy as coach of Serie B club Sampdoria.

Pirlo, who coached Turkish club Fatih Karagümrük last season, signed a two-year contract, Sampdoria announced Tuesday.

Pirlo, the former midfield maestro who helped Italy to the 2006 World Cup title, began his coaching career at Juventus but lasted just one disappointing season with the Bianconeri.

Last season, Pirlo coached Fatih Karagümrük to seventh place in the Turkish league.

Sampdoria won only three matches last season and finished bottom in Serie A, which resulted in relegation. Combined with the promotion of city rival Genoa to the top flight, Sampdoria is under pressure to perform under Pirlo.

Pirlo replaces Dejan Stankovic, whose contract expired at the end of the season.

