FILE - Fireworks explode during the "Freedom Blast" Fourth of July Festivities in Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah. Extremely hot, dry conditions forecast through the Fourth of July across much of the West are heightening concerns about wildfires and the dangers of fireworks. (Tyler Sipe/The Deseret News via AP, File)
Dangerous fireworks
A sign reading "cancel student debt" is seen outside the Supreme Court, Friday, June 30, 2023, as decisions are expected in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Student loans
Fans take pictures in the rain before a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at the Grant Park 220 Sunday, July 2, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
NASCAR in Chicago
FILE - A sign at Twitter headquarters is shown in San Francisco on Nov. 18, 2022. Thousands of people logged complaints about problems accessing Twitter on Saturday, July 1, 2023, after owner Elon Musk limited most users to viewing 600 tweets a day — restrictions he described as an attempt to prevent unauthorized scraping of potentially valuable data from the site. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
Twitter limits
FILE - Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at the Moms for Liberty meeting in Philadelphia, Friday, June 30, 2023. A prominent conservative group is slamming a video shared by Ron DeSantis' presidential campaign attacking GOP rival Donald Trump's past support for gay and transgender people. The video drew immediate criticism from prominent LGBTQ+ Republicans. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
DeSantis vs. Trump
Sports

Angels place infielder Brandon Drury on injured list and recall Andrew Velazquez

Los Angeles Angels second baseman Brandon Drury, left, tags out Colorado Rockies' Ezequiel Tovar as he tries to steal second base in the seventh inning of a baseball game, Sunday, June 25, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Los Angeles Angels second baseman Brandon Drury, left, tags out Colorado Rockies’ Ezequiel Tovar as he tries to steal second base in the seventh inning of a baseball game, Sunday, June 25, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

 
Share

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Angels infielder Brandon Drury was placed on the 10-day injured list on Sunday with a left shoulder contusion.

The team also recalled infielder Andrew Velazquez from Triple-A Salt Lake before the finale of its three-game series against Arizona.

Drury was playing second base when he injured his shoulder Thursday against the Chicago White Sox. He tried to make a diving stop on a ground ball hit by Yasmani Grandal and felt pain the rest of the game.

Other news
Minnesota Twins' Royce Lewis watches his single against the Baltimore Orioles during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Friday, June 30, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Twins place infielder Royce Lewis on injured list and recall Miranda from minors
The Minnesota Twins have placed infielder Royce Lewis on the 10-day injured list with a left oblique strain and recalled José Miranda from Triple-A St. Paul.
Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Kody Clemens tosses the ball to the pitcher covering first base for the out on Arizona Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith during the fourth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Phillies demote Kody Clemens to Triple-A and recall slugger Darick Hall
The Phillies recalled first baseman Darick Hall from Triple-A Leigh Valley and he batted eighth in Sunday’s game against Washington.
FILE - Tampa Tarpons manager Rachel Balkovec watches from the dugout, while making her debut as a minor league manager of the Tarpons, a Class A affiliate of the New York Yankees, April 8, 2022, in Lakeland, Fla. Balkovec was ejected Friday, June 30, 2023, by field umpire Isabella Robb during the Tarpons' game against the Daytona Tortugas in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)
Yankees minor league manager Rachel Balkovec ejected from game by female umpire
New York Yankees minor league manager Rachel Balkovec was ejected from a Florida State League game Friday night for the first time this season.
Atlanta Braves staring pitcher Michael Soroka throws against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, June 4, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)
Braves recall Soroka, right-hander will make his first home start since Aug. 3, 2020
Michael Soroka will make his first start at Truist Park in nearly three years after the Atlanta Braves recalled him from Triple-A Gwinnett to face the Miami Marlins.

“My range of motion has improved the past couple days and I’m able to move it more, but it’s still very sore,” Drury said Sunday. “The plan is to get it rested up now and get ready for the second half.”

Drury has played in 75 games in his first season with the Angels, hitting .275 with 14 homers and 45 RBIs. He leads with team with seven games of at least three RBIs and has four games with three or more hits.

He spent last season with Cincinnati and San Diego and won the Silver Slugger Award for a utility player, batting .263 with 31 doubles, 28 homers and 87 RBIs.

Velazquez is beginning his second big league stint this season. He hit .231 in 12 games last month.

The Angels also released infielder Jake Lamb. He began the year on the major league roster but was sent down to Triple-A after batting .216 in 19 games.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports