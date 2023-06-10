Angels rookie pitcher Ben Joyce leaves during 6th inning due to right hand injury
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Rookie reliever Ben Joyce left due to right hand irritation during the sixth inning of the Los Angeles Angels’ game against the Seattle Mariners on Friday night.
The hard-throwing right-hander, who was making his fifth appearance, walked Teoscar Hernández and fell behind 2-1 to Cal Raleigh before being taken out.
Joyce, a third round pick in last year’s amateur draft, was called up from Double-A Rocket City on May 28. Of the 88 pitches he has thrown in the majors, 75 have been over 100 mph.
Other news
Seby Zavala had his second two-homer game of the season and drove in four runs to help the Chicago White Sox break out of an offensive slump with an 11-5 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday night.
Shohei Ohtani became the first American League pitcher in nearly 60 years to hit two homers and strike out 10 batters in a game, leading the Los Angeles Angels past the Chicago White Sox 4-2 in his latest extraordinary performance.
Mike Trout scored on a game-ending wild pitch, Shohei Ohtani hit his 26th home run, and the Los Angeles Angels defeated the Chicago White Sox 2-1.
It may take more than an injury to Jacob deGrom to knock the Texas Rangers out of first place. DeGrom is done for the season after Tommy John surgery, but the Rangers still lead the AL West by 5 1/2 games over Houston and by six over the Los Angeles Angels.
___
AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports