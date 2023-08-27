Angels starter Chase Silseth leaves game against Mets after getting hit by throw

NEW YORK (AP) — Los Angeles Angels starter Chase Silseth left the game against the New York Mets on Saturday after getting hit by an errant throw in the fourth inning.

New York’s Francisco Lindor and Jeff McNeil led off the fourth with consecutive singles — the Mets’ first hits of the game. After retiring slugger Pete Alonso on a hard-lit liner to short, Silseth threw a first-pitch strike to Daniel Vogelbach. McNeil ran on the play, but Lindor did not. Angels catcher Logan O’Hoppe threw back to first, which caused Lindor to break for third.

Los Angeles first baseman Trey Cabbage threw back across the diamond to try and get Lindor. However, Silseth began to run towards third and Cabbage’s throw hit Silseth in the side of the head and caromed to the Angels’ on-deck circle, allowing Lindor to score.

Silseth initially took a few steps towards third before grabbing his head with his glove and dropping to his knees and eventually onto his stomach on the edge of the grass. He was down on the ground for several minutes and was checked on by Los Angeles manager Phil Nevin and members of the training staff. He left the field under his own power with support on each side.

Silseth was making his seventh start of the season.

___

