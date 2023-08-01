Angels cap busy trade deadline by landing reliever Dominic Leone from Mets

FILE - This exhibit from video released by the House Select Committee, shows President Donald Trump recording a video statement on the afternoon of Jan. 6, 2021, from the Rose Garden, displayed at a hearing by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. (House Select Committee via AP, File)
Trump charged for efforts to overturn 2020 presidential election
FILE - New Jersey Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver speaks to supporters during an election night party in Asbury Park, N.J., Nov. 2, 2021. Oliver, who made history as the first Black woman to serve as speaker of the state Assembly, died Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. She was 71. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez, file)
New Jersey’s Lt. Gov dies suddenly
New York Mets' Justin Verlander pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Mets trade 3-time Cy Young Award winner to Astros
FILE - Lizzo performs at the United Center on May 17, 2023, in Chicago. Lizzo has been sued by three former dancers who accuse the Grammy winner of sexual harassment and allege the singer and her production company created a hostile work environment. The civil lawsuit filed Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Los Angeles County Superior Court claims Lizzo pressured one of the dancers to engage with nude performers at a club in Amsterdam and shamed another dancer for her weight gain before firing her. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP, File)
Lizzo’s former dancers file lawsuit
FILE - Angus Cloud arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif. Cloud, the actor who starred as the drug dealer Fezco "Fez" O'Neill on the HBO series "Euphoria," has died. He was 25. Cloud's publicist, Cait Bailey, said McCloud died Monday at his family home in Oakland, California. No cause of death was given. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
‘Euphoria’ stars post tributes to late co-star Angus Cloud
Sports

Angels cap busy trade deadline by landing reliever Dominic Leone from Mets

New York Mets’ Dominic Leone (50) steps on the mound as Boston Red Sox’s Rafael Devers, left, runs the bases toward home after hitting a home run in the seventh inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

By CHARLES ODUM
 
ATLANTA (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels capped a busy trade deadline on Tuesday by acquiring reliever Dominic Leone from the New York Mets for minor league shortstop Jeremiah Jackson.

The 31-year-old Leone was 1-3 with a 4.40 ERA in 31 games with the Mets. The right-hander is 22-23 with a 3.75 ERA for his career, which began in 2014 with Seattle.

Jackson, 23, was hitting .248 with 15 homers, 56 RBIs and 21 stolen bases for Double-A Rocket City. He was a second-round draft pick by Los Angeles in 2018.

The Angels also received cash from the Mets in the deal.

Also on Tuesday, the Angels sent left-hander Tucker Davidson to the Kansas City Royals for cash. Davidson had a 6.54 ERA and two saves in 18 games with Los Angeles before being designated for assignment on Thursday.

Los Angeles reacquired slugger C.J. Cron and outfielder Randal Grichuk in a trade with the Colorado Rockies on Sunday, after getting pitchers Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo López from the Chicago White Sox.

The Angels are making a push to end their MLB-worst streaks of seven consecutive losing seasons and eight straight non-playoff seasons. They also have acquired veteran infielders Mike Moustakas and Eduardo Escobar since late June.

“We all appreciate the faith and trust in us to get the job done,” Angels manager Phil Nevin said before Tuesday night’s game in Atlanta.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

CHARLES ODUM
I cover Atlanta pro sports and college sports in Georgia.