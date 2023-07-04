A missing poster for Rudolph "Rudy" Farias IV is shown during the Missing Person Day event at City Hall Sunday, Jan. 31, 2016, in Houston. Farias, who went missing as a teenager in 2015 after last being seen walking his dogs in Houston has been found alive, his family and police said Monday, July 3, 2023. (TexasEquuSearch/Courtesy of Houston Chronicle via AP)
Texas man found 8 years after going missing
Marni Larsen and her son, Damon Rasmussen of Holladay, Utah, wait their turn in line hoping to snag her son's passport outside the Los Angeles Passport Agency at the Federal Building in Los Angeles on Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Larsen applied for her son's passport two months earlier and spent weeks checking for updates online or through a frustrating call system. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
The wait for US passports
FILE - Team USA celebrates after winning the Women's World Cup soccer final against the Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France, Sunday, July 7, 2019. The United States will be playing for an unprecedented three-peat at the Women's World Cup this summer. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino, File)
Women’s World Cup guide
FILE - A diverse line of Barbies are displayed at Toy Fair New York on Feb. 24, 2020. Vietnam's state media have reported that the government banned distribution of the popular ‘Barbie’ movie because it includes a view of a map showing disputed Chinese territorial claims in the South China Sea. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
Vietnam bans ‘Barbie’ movie
Sofia Kenin of the US celebrates winning a point from Coco Gauff of the US during the first round women's singles match on day one of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Monday, July 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Sofia Kenin stuns Coco Gauff at Wimbledon
Sports

Mike Trout leaves Angels game with left wrist injury

Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout (27) walks next to manager Phil Nevin as he leaves the game during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres Monday, July 3, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
1 of 2 | 

Los Angeles Angels’ Mike Trout (27) walks next to manager Phil Nevin as he leaves the game during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres Monday, July 3, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout (27) leaves the game during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres Monday, July 3, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
2 of 2 | 

Los Angeles Angels’ Mike Trout (27) leaves the game during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres Monday, July 3, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
 
Share

SAN DIEGO (AP) — All-Star outfielder Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels exited Monday night’s game against the San Diego Padres with an injury to his left wrist.

Trout fouled off an 0-1 pitch from Nick Martinez leading off the eighth inning and immediately shook his left arm. Angels manager Phil Nevin and a trainer came out to check on the slugger and he left the game.

“I just took a swing and something felt uncomfortable,” Trout said after the Angels lost 10-3. “Just waiting on getting some scans and hope for the best.

Other news
Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout (27) celebrates after his solo home run with on-deck batter Brandon Drury (23) in the third inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Saturday, June 24, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Angels Trout, Drury and Thaiss homer on consecutive pitches in 13-run inning against Rockies
Mike Trout, Brandon Drury and Matt Thaiss of the Angels hit home runs on consecutive pitches to open a 13-run third inning for Los Angeles against the Colorado Rockies.
Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout (27) runs the bases after hitting a home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox in Anaheim, Calif., Tuesday, May 23, 2023. Taylor Ward also scores. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Trout on tying DiMaggio with 361st career home run: ‘It means a lot’
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Mike Trout is going to tie and pass many greats on his climb up the home run list.
Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout watches as he hits a foul ball during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Wednesday, April 12, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Angles’ Mike Trout hits 300th career double
BOSTON (AP) — Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout hit his 300th career double in the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on Saturday.
Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout (27) returns to the dugout wearing a helmet after hitting a home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays in Anaheim, Calif., Saturday, April 8, 2023. Matt Thaiss and Taylor Ward also scored. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Trout’s 3-run homer powers Angels’ rally past Toronto, 9-5
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Angels celebrate homers by putting a celebratory hat on the head of the hitter when he returns to the dugout, and Shohei Ohtani picked out quite the new chapeau for this season: A samurai helmet made of metal and weighing several pounds.

“It doesn’t feel great. I mean, there’s no two ways to it,” he added. “Hopefully just a sprained wrist. I can’t describe the pain I felt. I never felt it before, ever, before this. I never had wrist problems or anything. Just freak things.”

Trout had an RBI single in the sixth. He was selected to his 11th All-Star team Sunday and 10th straight as a starter.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports