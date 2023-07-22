Mike Trout has stitches removed from surgery on broken hand, but still not close to return

FILE - Honoree Tony Bennett arrives at the Los Angeles Confidential Magazine 2012 Grammys Celebration in Beverly Hills, Calif., Thursday, Feb. 9, 2012. Bennett, the eminent and timeless stylist whose devotion to classic American songs and knack for creating new standards such as "I Left My Heart In San Francisco" graced a decadeslong career that brought him admirers from Frank Sinatra to Lady Gaga, died Friday, July 21, 2023. He was 96. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)
Tony Bennett dies
United States' Lindsey Horan speaks to the media during a FIFA Women's World Cup press conference at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Friday, July 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
US in Women’s World Cup
FILE - News media wait outside of the Alto Lee Adams Sr. U.S. Courthouse where their is a pretrial conference to discuss procedures for handling classified information in the case against former President Donald Trump, Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Fort Pierce, Fla. A federal judge in Florida has set a trial date for next May for Trump in a case charging him with illegally retaining hundreds of classified documents. The May 20, 2024, trial date was set by U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)
Trump trial date set
North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley speaks during a news conference on Friday, July 21, 2023 in Fargo, N.D. The man who shot three Fargo police officers and a civilian, killing one of the officers before an officer killed him, searched the internet for terms including “explosive ammo” and “kill fast,” as well as for what crowded area events might be happening in and around North Dakota's largest city, authorities said Friday. ( KFGO via AP)
Fargo shooting updates
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) makes a free kick to score a goal during the second half of a Leagues Cup soccer match against Cruz Azul, Friday, July 21, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Inter Miami defeated Cruz Azul 2-1. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Lionel Messi debut
Sports

Mike Trout has stitches removed from surgery on broken hand, but still not close to return

Los Angeles Angels Mike Trout laughs during batting practice prior to a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Friday, July 7, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Los Angeles Angels Mike Trout laughs during batting practice prior to a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Friday, July 7, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

 
Share

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Mike Trout is making progress in his recovery from a broken bone in his left hand, but the three-time AL MVP still isn’t close to a return.

Trout had the stitches removed this week following surgery to repair his broken hamate bone, the slugger said Friday. His hand is still bruised and scabbed, and it must heal fully before he can resume swinging a bat.

Trout has been out since July 3, when he hurt his hand on a swing. He is doing mobility work and throwing, but gripping a bat is more difficult.

Other news
Los Angeles Angels Mike Trout laughs during batting practice prior to a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Friday, July 7, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Mike Trout won’t attend All-Star game while he recovers from broken left wrist
All-Star Mike Trout won’t attend next week’s All-Star game in Seattle while he recovers from a broken left wrist.
Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout (27) leaves the game during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres Monday, July 3, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
Mike Trout has surgery on his broken left wrist; timetable for return unknown
All-Star center fielder Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels had surgery on his fractured left wrist, two days after he was injured while fouling off a pitch.
Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout (27) walks next to manager Phil Nevin as he leaves the game during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres Monday, July 3, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
Mike Trout has a broken left wrist. It’s not known if the Angels star needs surgery
All-Star outfielder Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels has a broken left wrist and has been placed on the 10-day injured list.
Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout (27) celebrates after his solo home run with on-deck batter Brandon Drury (23) in the third inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Saturday, June 24, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Angels Trout, Drury and Thaiss homer on consecutive pitches in 13-run inning against Rockies
Mike Trout, Brandon Drury and Matt Thaiss of the Angels hit home runs on consecutive pitches to open a 13-run third inning for Los Angeles against the Colorado Rockies.

The Angels projected Trout would be out for six to eight weeks immediately after his injury, and the forecast hasn’t changed significantly, manager Phil Nevin said.

Trout, who was elected by fans to start in the All-Star Game for the 10th consecutive season, is batting .263 with 18 homers, 44 RBIs and an .862 OPS this season. He has missed large portions of the past three seasons with injuries, including all three All-Star Games since 2019.

Despite Trout’s absence, the Angels (49-48) have won four of five heading into their home series with the Pittsburgh Pirates that began Friday night. Los Angeles is attempting to get back in the thick of the AL playoff race after losing ground with a 1-10 swoon around the All-Star break.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports