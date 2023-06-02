Angels manager Nevin ejected in 6th against Astros after yelling at home plate umpire

Second base umpire Mark Wegner (14) steps in-between home plate umpire Stu Scheurwater, left, and Los Angeles Angels manager Phil Nevin (88) during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros Thursday, June 1, 2023, in Houston. Nevin was ejected after arguing a strike-three call on Taylor Ward. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

HOUSTON (AP) — Los Angeles Angels manager Phil Nevin was ejected in the sixth inning against the Houston Astros on Thursday night after screaming at home plate umpire Stu Scheurwater after Taylor Ward struck out looking with the bases loaded.

The Angels were trailing 4-2 when Ward was called out on a low strike for the second out of the inning. Nevin came out of the dugout and got face to face with Scheurwater and yelled at him for a few seconds before ripping off his own cap and screaming at him some more.

Second base umpire Mark Wegner came to the plate and got between the men, lightly pushing Nevin away from Scheurwater.

Nevin then walked off the field before stopping at the top steps of the dugout to yell at Scheurwater some more before leaving the dugout.

Mike Trout lined out to end the inning after Nevin’s ejection.

