Angels star Shohei Ohtani’s elbow surgery went well, Los Angeles manager Phil Nevin says

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani’s elbow surgery on Tuesday went well, Los Angeles manager Phi Nevin said.

The Angels’ two-way star is expected to be available as a hitter on opening day next season and return to the mound in 2025.

“He’s in good spirits,” Nevin said before Wednesday night’s game at Tampa Bay. “He knows everything went fine with the surgery. He’s in the recovery process right now.”

Ohtani tore the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow on Aug. 23, ending his pitching season. He continued as a batter through Sept. 3 until an oblique strain.

Los Angeles Dodgers head team physician Dr. Neal ElAttrache operated on Ohtani at the Cedars-Sinai Kerlan-Jobe Institute in Los Angeles. He said in a statement that the sides decided to “reinforce the healthy ligament in place,” suggesting the UCL wasn’t reconstructed via Tommy John surgery.

ElAttrache also performed Tommy John surgery on Ohtani on Oct. 1, 2018.

The 29-year-old Ohtani leads the AL with 44 homers and has 96 RBIs, eight triples and 20 stolen bases. He was 10-5 with a 3.14 ERA in 23 starts, striking out 167 and walking 55 in 132 innings.

Ohtani is eligible for free agency after the World Series.

