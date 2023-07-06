Machado homers, Padres win 5-3 while holding Ohtani hitless in series sweep

A man cools off at an urban beach at Madrid Rio park in Madrid, Spain, Monday, June 26, 2023. The entire planet sweltered for the two unofficial hottest days in human recordkeeping Monday and Tuesday, according to University of Maine scientists at the Climate Reanalyzer project. The unofficial heat records come after months of unusually hot conditions due to climate change and a strong El Nino event. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Sweltering heat across the planet
This photo, taken in New York on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, show the logo for Meta's new app Threads, left, and that of Twitter. Meta is poised to unveil the new app that appears to mimic Twitter — a direct challenge to the social media platform owned by Elon Musk. A listing for the Threads app appeared on Apple's App Store, indicating it would debut as early as Thursday. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Meta launches Threads
CORRECTS DATE - This image provided by Planet Labs PBC shows the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Southern Ukraine on Wednesday, July 5, 2023. Ukraine and Russia are accusing each other of planning to attack one of the world's largest nuclear power plants. But neither side provided evidence to support their claims of an imminent threat to the facility in southeastern Ukraine that is occupied by Russian troops. (Planet Labs PBC via AP)
Russia-Ukraine nuclear plants
FILE - Hong Kong born U.S. singer CoCo Lee poses on the red carpet at the 53rd Golden Horse Awards in Taipei, Taiwan, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016. Coco Lee, a Hong Kong-born singer who had a highly successful career in Asia, died on Wednesday, July 5, 2023. She was 48. (AP Photo/Billy Dai, File)
Hong Kong-born singer Coco Lee dies
Serbia's Novak Djokovic after winning the second set from Australia's Jordan Thompson during the men's singles match on day three of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Wimbledon Day 3
Sports

Machado homers, Padres win 5-3 while holding Ohtani hitless in series sweep

San Diego Padres' Manny Machado watches his home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
1 of 6 | 

San Diego Padres’ Manny Machado watches his home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
San Diego Padres' Manny Machado, right, celebrates with teammate Jake Cronenworth after hitting a home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
2 of 6 | 

San Diego Padres’ Manny Machado, right, celebrates with teammate Jake Cronenworth after hitting a home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Los Angeles Angels' Matt Thaiss, front, passes San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado as he rounds the bases after hitting a home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
3 of 6 | 

Los Angeles Angels’ Matt Thaiss, front, passes San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado as he rounds the bases after hitting a home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani watches his ground out during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
4 of 6 | 

Los Angeles Angels’ Shohei Ohtani watches his ground out during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
A fan holds a sign for Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
5 of 6 | 

A fan holds a sign for Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani touches his helmet as he walks back to the dugout after grounding out during the first inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
6 of 6 | 

Los Angeles Angels’ Shohei Ohtani touches his helmet as he walks back to the dugout after grounding out during the first inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By BERNIE WILSON
 
Share

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Manny Machado became the career home run leader at Petco Park and drove in three runs for the San Diego Padres, who held two-way All-Star Shohei Ohtani hitless in a three-game sweep secured with a 5-3 win Wednesday night.

Ohtani was in the lineup as the designated hitter after leaving Tuesday’s start as a pitcher with a blister on his right middle finger. He was 0 for 10 with two walks with two strikeouts in the series. He remains at 31 homers, most in the big leagues.

Asked about the Padres holding Ohtani hitless, manager Bob Melvin held his hands together as if in prayer and said, “Right?”

Other news
San Francisco Giants relief pitcher Taylor Rogers throws in the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners in San Francisco, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
Cobb fans seven to anchor Giants’ 2-0 victory over the Mariners
Alex Cobb had seven strikeouts in six crisp innings and combined with three relievers on a seven-hitter, and the San Francisco Giants ended their four-game losing streak by beating the Seattle Mariners 2-0.
Atlanta Braves' Sean Murphy hits a home run against the Cleveland Guardians during the third inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
All-Stars Murphy, Olson homer as Braves bounce back from rare recent loss to smash Guardians 8-1
All-Stars Sean Murphy and Matt Olson homered as the Atlanta Braves bounced back from one of their rare losses over the past month by beating the Cleveland Guardians 8-1.
Philadelphia Phillies' Alec Bohm (28) and Bryson Stott celebrate an 8-4 win over the Tampa Bay Rays during a baseball game Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)
Phillies beat the AL-leading Rays 8-4 for their 11th straight road victory
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Taijuan Walker overcome early struggles to win his sixth consecutive start and the Philadelphia Phillies extended their road winning streak to 11 games with an 8-4 victory over the AL-leading Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday night.
Philadelphia Phillies' Nick Castellanos circles the bases after hitting a solo home run off Tampa Bay Rays reliever Robert Stephenson, left, during the sixth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)
Walker wins 6th straight start, Phillies beat Rays 8-4 for 11th consecutive road win
Taijuan Walker overcome early struggles to win his sixth consecutive start and the Philadelphia Phillies extended their road winning streak to 11 games with an 8-4 victory over the AL-leading Tampa Bay Rays.

“There were a couple instances there we were looking maybe even to pitch around him and potentially walk him, but we made really good pitches on him all series,” Melvin said. “There were a lot of ground balls to second base, which you don’t typically see from him. So if you’re going to win a series, you’re going to sweep a series against them, you’re probably going to have to get him out a bunch.”

Reliever Tom Cosgrove, who had a big strikeout of Ohtani in the series opener on Monday night and retired him on popup in the eighth Wednesday night, said the Padres did a great job of following their game plan.

“If you execute the plan, you usually get guys out,” Cosgrove said. “It just went well this week.”

The sweep followed a brutal 1-5 trip to Pittsburgh and Cincinnati. The Padres are five games under .500 and buried in fourth place in the NL West, not where they thought they’d be with a quartet of superstars and a $250 million payroll, the third-largest in the majors.

Machado gave the Padres a 3-2 lead when he hit a no-doubter to left off reliever Jose Soriano leading off the sixth for his 66th at Petco Park, one more than Adrian Gonzalez, who played for the Padres from 2006-10. Machado signed with the Padres in 2019. It was the 12th of the season for Machado, who also hit a tying single in the third off starter Patrick Sandoval.

“It’s great. Obviously it’s a big accomplishment and something that’s going to be in the books forever,” said Machado, who’s under contract through 2033. “It’s an honor to be up there.”

L.A.'s Matt Thaiss tied it leading off the seventh when he greeted reliever Nick Martinez (4-3), with a homer to deep right-center, his fifth.

The Padres loaded the bases with one out in the seventh and Xander Bogaerts’ soft grounder to reliever Jacob Webb (1-1) brought in Fernando Tatis Jr. with the go-ahead run. Machado then drew a bases-loaded walk in the eighth. Tatis had three hits and scored twice.

Angels manager Phil Nevin was ejected during Bogaerts’ at-bat and came out and continued to argue with plate umpire Jerry Layne. He might have been angry about a ball four call to Machado, which looked like it caught the bottom of the zone.

All-Star closer Josh Hader pitched the ninth for his 20th save. It was the first time he pitched in three straight games since Sept. 24-26, 2021, while with Milwaukee.

Padres starter Seth Lugo allowed two runs, one earned, and five hits in six innings, with six strikeouts and one walk.

Machado hit a tying RBI single in the third, a half-inning after Jo Adell’s ground ball caromed off third base and into foul territory for a double that brought in Mickey Moniak.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Angels: All-Star CF Mike Trout had surgery on his fractured left wrist, two days after he was injured fouling off a pitch. Nevin said Trout “felt great” and that the surgery went well. There’s no specific timetable for Trout’s return, although recovery is generally several weeks.

UP NEXT

Angels: RHP Griffin Canning (6-3, 4.29 ERA) is scheduled to pitch Friday night in the opener of a three-game series at the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Padres: RHP Yu Darvish (5-6, 4.84) is expected to start Friday night in the opener of a three-game series against the New York Mets. He hasn’t pitched since June 21 due to an illness.

___

AP baseball: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports