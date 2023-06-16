Triple ejection: Rangers 2B Semien, pitching coach Maddux and manager Bochy ejected

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien, pitching coach Mike Maddux and manager Bruce Bochy were all ejected before the start of the eighth inning against the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday night.

In the bottom of the seventh, with the Rangers down by a run with a runner at third base and one out, Semien thought he had drawn a walk. He was heading toward first base after the full-count pitch when first base umpire Ramon De Jesus instead signaled he had not held up his swing.

Semien took a long walk to the dugout, even pointing at his eyes while glaring toward the umpire. Play continued when Corey Seager was intentionally walked before Nathaniel Lowe’s inning-ending groundout.

When Semien went out on the field for the eighth, he stopped and had a brief discussion with De Jesus, who ejected him from the game. Maddux then ran out of the dugout to get in between and was also thrown out of the game. Bochy also came onto the field and was ejected after an extended discussion with De Jesus.

In the series opener Monday, De Jesus ejected Angels infielder Brandon Drury after got into the umpire’s face to argue a called third strike. He was suspended by MLB for one game for making slight contact with Drury, and was sitting out Thursday’s game to satisfy that suspension.

