Basabe hits 2-run double in 4-run 8th as the Rays beat the Angels 6-2

Tampa Bay Rays relief pitcher Robert Stephenson delivers to the Los Angeles Angels during the eighth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Los Angeles Angels' Zach Neto watches his home run off Tampa Bay Rays relief pitcher Robert Stephenson during the eighth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Los Angeles Angels third baseman David Fletcher can't hang onto an infield single by Tampa Bay Rays' Yandy Diaz during the seventh inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Los Angeles Angels relief pitcher Ben Joyce delivers to the Tampa Bay Rays during the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Tampa Bay Rays center fielder Manuel Margot makes a running catch on a fly out by Los Angeles Angels' Logan O'Hoppe during the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Los Angeles Angels' Logan O'Hoppe (14) celebrates with third base coach Bill Haselman (82) after his solo home run off Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Taj Bradley during the fourth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Taj Bradley, right, reacts as Los Angeles Angels' Logan O'Hoppe runs around the bases after his home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Los Angeles Angels' Logan O'Hoppe runs the bases after his solo home run off Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Taj Bradley during the fourth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Tampa Bay Rays' Randy Arozarena, right, celebrates his two-run home run off Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Patrick Sandoval during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Tampa Bay Rays' Yandy Diaz (2) reacts I front of Los Angeles Angels third baseman David Fletcher (22) after hitting a triple during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
By MARK DIDTLER
 
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Osleivis Basabe hit a tiebreaking two-run double in a four-run eighth inning and the playoff-bound Tampa Bay Rays beat the Los Angeles Angels 6-2 on Tuesday night.

Tampa Bay loaded the bases with one out against Aaron Loup (2-3) before Basabe lined his hit to center. René Pinto followed with a single that drove in two more runs.

Randy Arozarena homered for the AL wild card-leading Rays, who started the day 2 1/2 games behind first-place Baltimore in the AL East. The Orioles, who were playing the Houston Astros, hold the tiebreaker.

Logan O’Hoppe and Zach Neto homered for the Angels, who have lost six in a row.

Los Angeles left fielder Randal Grichuk departed with two outs in the ninth after being hit by a high pitch by Shawn Armstrong.

Tampa Bay needed just five pitches to take a 2-0 lead in the first when Yandy Díaz had a leadoff double and Arozarena followed with his 23rd homer off Patrick Sandoval.

Díaz had three hits to lift his batting average from from .319 to .323.

O’Hoppe made it 2-1 on a fourth-inning solo homer off rookie Taj Bradley. Neto tied it at 2 against Robert Stephenson (3-4) in the eighth.

Sandoval allowed two runs and five hits in five innings.

Bradley gave up one run and three hits over five innings and had his winless streak reach 10 starts, dating to June 27.

It was announced before the game that Angels star Shohei Ohtani had elbow surgery Tuesday, and his doctor said he expects the two-way star will be available as a hitter on opening day next season and will return to the mound as a pitcher in 2025.

Ohtani tore the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow on Aug. 23, ending his pitching season. He continued as a batter through Sept. 3 until an oblique strain.

ON-BASE MACHINE

Los Angeles 1B Nolan Schanuel walked in the third to reach base in 23 straight games to start his career. It ties the St. Louis Cardinals’ Luis Alicea for the fifth longest run in the majors stretch since 1961.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Angels: CF Mike Trout (fractured left hamate) accompanied the team on the final road trip of the season and took dry swings.

Rays: SS Taylor Walls was reinstated from the paternity list. … RHP Jason Adam (left oblique strain) threw live batting practice.

UP NEXT

Rays RHP Aaron Civale (7-3) will face Angels LHP Reid Detmers (3-10) on Wednesday night. Civale is 2-1 with a 4.43 ERA in eight starts with Tampa Bay since being acquired from Cleveland on July 31. He has lasted 5 1/3 or fewer innings in seven of the eight outings.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB