Whitlock, Turner help Red Sox make short work of Angels, 2-1

Boston Red Sox's Alex Verdugo (99) celebrates with Justin Turner as Turner arrives at home plate after hitting a two-run home run in the third inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Sunday, April 16, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Boston Red Sox's Alex Verdugo (99) celebrates with Justin Turner as Turner arrives at home plate after hitting a two-run home run in the third inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Sunday, April 16, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

BOSTON (AP) — Garrett Whitlock threw seven innings of one-run ball, Justin Turner hit a two-run homer and the Boston Red Sox beat the Los Angeles Angels 2-1 on Sunday in a game that lasted just under two hours.

Making just his second start after opening the season on the injured list while recovering from offseason hip surgery, Whitlock (1-1) allowed three hits with five strikeouts and two walks. He’s the first Boston starter of the season to go more than six innings.

“I think the pitch clock is a really good thing,” Whitlock said. “I do like working fast. Earlier on in spring training I worked a little bit too quick, so now its finding that rhythm of working fast but also making sure I’m rested before each pitch.”

Los Angeles star Shohei Ohtani had his 36-game on-base streak halted; it had been the longest active in MLB.

With regular closer Kenley Jansen unavailable after working the previous two games, Ryan Brasier got the final three outs for his first save. He struck out Mike Trout and got Ohtani to fly out to close the 1-hour, 57-minute game.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It feels awesome. I love it,” Turner said of the quick game. “Don’t blink or you’re going to miss something, right? Again, a tip of the hat to Whit for going out and pounding the zone and working fast. Defense plays well when guys work fast and pound the zone.”

Reid Detmers (0-1) was given the loss in an outing where he gave up two runs on six hits, struck out seven and walked one in 6 1/3 innings.

“It was well pitched on both sides and they just got one more than we did,” Angels manager Phil Nevin said.

Wearing their yellow-and-powder blue city connect jerseys with light blue hats and white pants, the Red Sox posted their third straight victory over the Angels.

While Brandon Drury’s RBI single gave Los Angeles the lead in the second, Turner sent Detmers’ 94.5 mph fastball into the last row of Green Monster seats in the third, scoring Alex Verdugo.

“That’s pretty much where I wanted it,” Detmers said of the pitch. “It could have been a little bit higher in the zone, but that’s pretty much where I wanted it. I felt like he was just cheating on a heater there.”

BOSTON STRONG

Boston honored their 2013 World Series championship team before the game, including new Hall of Famer David Ortiz, the 2013 World Series MVP.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It was great to see all those guys and what they did,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said. “I saw a few highlights and was like ‘Wow, they did all that stuff.’″

Ortiz recalled the atmosphere in Boston 10 years ago, when two bombs went off near the finish line of the Boston Marathon, killing three people and injuring nearly 300.

“We ended up winning, right. It was a real movie,” said Ortiz, who gave a speech five days after the bombing . “It was a real-life story and we were all part of it. … To me, that year was very special.”

MOVING ON UP

A day after making his first MLB start, 22-year-old shortstop Zach Neto was moved from eighth into the leadoff spot Sunday. He went 0 for 4 and is still searching for his first big-league hit.

ADVERTISEMENT

Neto was the club’s first pick from the 2022 draft and is the first player from that class to make their MLB debut.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Angels: RHP Ryan Tepera was placed on the 15-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation and RHP Andrew Wantz was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake.

Red Sox: Masataka Yoshida returned to the lineup as the DH after missing the previous four games with hamstring tightness. … Placed RHP Chris Martin on the 15-day IL with right shoulder inflammation and selected RHP Jake Faria from Triple-A Worcester.

UP NEXT

Angels: Ohtani (2-0, 0.47 ERA) looks to help the Angels avert a four-game sweep in the traditional Patriots’ Day game that runs in conjunction with the Boston Marathon. Ohtani worked seven scoreless innings to pick up the victory Tuesday against Washington.

Red Sox: RHP Brayan Bello (0-0) is expected to come off the injured list and make his season debut. He was sidelined during spring training with right forearm inflammation.

___ AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports