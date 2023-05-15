Angels put Rendon on 10-day IL with left groin strain

AP NEWS
May 15, 2023 GMT
Los Angeles Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon throws to first for the out on Cleveland Guardians' Cam Gallagher during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, May 13, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
BALTIMORE (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels put infielder Anthony Rendon on the 10-day injured list Monday with a left groin strain.

The move was retroactive to Sunday, when Rendon was out of the lineup for a game at Cleveland. He was hurt Saturday.

The Angels also recalled infielder Livan Soto from Double-A Rocket City, reinstated catcher Chad Wallach from the IL and optioned catcher Chris Okey to Triple-A Salt Lake.

The 32-year-old Rendon has hit .301 in 30 games this year. He’s in the fourth season of a $245 million, seven-year deal with Los Angeles. He hasn’t played more than 58 games in a season since leaving Washington to join the Angels.

