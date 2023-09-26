Angels pitcher Patrick Sandoval leaves start vs Texas in 4th inning with right oblique tightness
Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Patrick Sandoval throws to the plate during the third inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Monday, Sept. 25, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan S. Sun)
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Angels pitcher Patrick Sandoval exited Monday night’s start against the Texas Rangers in the fourth inning with tightness in his right oblique.
The left-hander was removed after walking his first two batters in the fourth, giving him five free passes in the game. Los Angeles held a 1-0 lead over Texas, which began the night with a 2 1/2-game lead in the AL West.
Sandoval was making his 28th start of the season. He is 7-13 with a 4.11 ERA.
