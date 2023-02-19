Montana man convicted on federal hate crime, firearm charges

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A Montana man was convicted on federal hate crime and firearm charges after he was accused of threatening a person with violent, homophobic slurs and firing seven shots at the person’s house with an AK-47 rifle, prosecutors said.

John Russell Howald of Basin was found guilty following a four day jury trial before U.S. District Judge Brian Morris in Helena.

Prosecutors said Howald attempted to kill a person in Basin in March 2020 because of their perceived sexual orientation when he shot the assault rifle into the person’s house and said he wanted to “get rid of the lesbians (and) gays.”

He’s serving a 10-year sentence in Montana State Prison after being convicted on a state charge of criminal endangerment stemming from the same incident, according to Montana Department of Corrections records.

Attorneys for Howald could not be immediately reached for comment.

In 2006, Howald was sentenced to two years in prison for felony aggravated animal cruelty, after pleading guilty to shooting a chocolate labrador at a campground near Bernice and decapitating the dog with a chain saw.