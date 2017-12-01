Looking for a new fur friend? Trib to highlight shelter pets in need of homes

It’s been said a journey shared is a journey worth taking. There are plenty of loving souls — with cold noses — willing to take that journey alongside you.

Starting today, the Tribune-Review will feature creatures from six area animal shelters in need of homes. The photo of one available pet will appear weekly in the print editions and online at triblive.com. But today, we’re giving you pets who need a home from each of the shelters.

The photos will be updated a few times a week online, but please check with the shelters before falling in love. There are plenty of animals who want nothing more than a new, loving family.

Participating shelters

Action for Animals Humane Society

386 Route 217, Derry Township

724-539-2544 or members.petfinder.com/~PA60/

Animal Friends of Westmoreland

216 Depot St., Youngwood

724-925-2555 or animalfriendswestmoreland.org

Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley

533 Linden Ave., New Kensington

724-339-7388 or animalprotectors.net/

Humane Animal Rescue

1101 Western Ave., Pittsburgh

412-321-4625 or humaneanimalrescue.org

Humane Society ofWestmoreland County

Route 119N, Greensburg

724-837-3779 or members.petfinder.com/~PA83/

Orphans of the Storm

PA 85, Kittanning

724-548-4520 or orphansofthestorm-pa.org/