Looking for a new fur friend? Trib to highlight shelter pets in need of homes
It’s been said a journey shared is a journey worth taking. There are plenty of loving souls — with cold noses — willing to take that journey alongside you.
Starting today, the Tribune-Review will feature creatures from six area animal shelters in need of homes. The photo of one available pet will appear weekly in the print editions and online at triblive.com. But today, we’re giving you pets who need a home from each of the shelters.
The photos will be updated a few times a week online, but please check with the shelters before falling in love. There are plenty of animals who want nothing more than a new, loving family.
Participating shelters
Action for Animals Humane Society
386 Route 217, Derry Township
724-539-2544 or members.petfinder.com/~PA60/
Animal Friends of Westmoreland
216 Depot St., Youngwood
724-925-2555 or animalfriendswestmoreland.org
Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley
533 Linden Ave., New Kensington
724-339-7388 or animalprotectors.net/
Humane Animal Rescue
1101 Western Ave., Pittsburgh
412-321-4625 or humaneanimalrescue.org
Humane Society ofWestmoreland County
Route 119N, Greensburg
724-837-3779 or members.petfinder.com/~PA83/
Orphans of the Storm
PA 85, Kittanning
724-548-4520 or orphansofthestorm-pa.org/