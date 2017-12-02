Longmont Police Notes: Man Bitten by Neighbor’s Dog

Animal control took report Thursday of a man who was bitten by his neighbor’s dog. The dog was quarantined and the owner was warned.

On Thursday, Longmont police responded to the 600 block of Grandview Meadows Drive on report of a burglary. The case was investigated and later closed due to lack of evidence.

At about 7 p.m. on Thursday, officers of the Longmont Police Department responded to the 000 block of Vassar Court in response to a possible child abuse. The case is closed.

Longmont police responded to a call concerning a missing person on at about 8 p.m. Thursday. One juvenile female was found and taken into protective custody without incident.

Officers responded to the 900 block of Main Street at around 9:20 p.m. Thursday in response to an assault. A man was arrested.

A Longmont business in the 1300 block of Dry Creek Drive reported a theft on Friday. The case status is open for follow-up.

Police took a report of harassment on Friday in the 300 block of E. 8th Avenue, in which a 36-year-old man harassed a 15-year-old girl. The man was arrested.

A resident in the 1500 block of Flemming Drive reported an incident of theft and check fraud on Friday. The case is closed due to the lack of viable suspect information.

On Friday, Longmont police responded to a protection order violation. The case is currently under investigation.

At around 2:30 p.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to the area of Clover Basin Drive and S. Hover Street on report of a possible hit-and-run accident. A woman was later placed under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence and was taken to the Boulder County Jail.