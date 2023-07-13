Crime laboratory officers arrive to the house where a suspect has been taken into custody on New York's Long Island in connection with a long-unsolved string of killings, known as the Gilgo Beach murders, Friday, July 14, 2023, in Massapequa Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)
Gilgo Beach killings arrest
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The Mega Millions jackpot has grown again, to at least an estimated $640 million, after there was no winner Friday night, July 14. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions jackpot grows to $640 million
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Mad Max: Fury Road" at the TCL Chinese Theatre on May 7, 2015. Presley died Jan. 12, 2023, from the effects of a small bowel obstruction, according to updated Los Angeles coroner's records Thursday, July 13. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
Lisa Marie Presley’s cause of death revealed
This combination of images shows promotional art for "Secrets of Playboy" returning for a second season July 10 on A&E, from left, “Quarterback," a series premiering July 12 on Netflix, "Asteroid City," available July 12 on VOD and "Bird Box Barcelona," premiering July 14 on Netflix. (A&E/Netflix/Focus Features/Netflix via AP)
Here’s what to stream this weekend
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates after beating Russia's Daniil Medvedev to win their men's singles semifinal match on day twelve of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Friday, July 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
A Wimbledon men’s final for the ages
Sports

Sheffield United makes 1st signing after Premier League return and Young joins Everton

 
Share

LONDON (AP) — Sheffield United made its first signing since returning to the Premier League, bringing in Tunisia international Anis Slimane from Danish club Brondby on Thursday.

The 22-year-old midfielder, who played at last year’s World Cup in Qatar, said he was attracted by the culture of the club.

“I heard it is a hard-working club and that reminds me of myself,” he said. “I love to work hard, and I love to give everything — leave everything out on the pitch. At this club, nothing is given, everything is worked for.”

Other news
Argentinian players celebrate a try by teammate Juan Martin Gonzalez during the Rugby Championship test match between Australia and Argentina in Sydney, Australia, Saturday, July 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
Argentina edges Australia on last-minute try in Rugby Championship
A last-minute try to No. 8 Juan Martin Gonzalez gave Argentina a 34-31 Rugby Championship win over Australia after recalled winger Mark Nawaqanitawase appeared to have given the Wallabies a win with a 95-meter intercept try with five minutes remaining.
England's Declan Rice during a training session at the Trafford Training Centre, Manchester, Britain, Sunday June 18, 2023. England will play North Macedonia in a group C Euro qualifier. (Martin Rickett/PA via AP)
Arsenal signs Declan Rice from West Ham for a deal worth a reported $138 million
England midfielder Declan Rice has joined Arsenal for a deal worth a reported 105 million pounds to end his nine-year association with West Ham.
Edson Alvarez of Mexico tackles Sergino Dest of the United States during the first half of a CONCACAF Nations League semifinal soccer match Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
American defender Dest hopes to regain spot with Barcelona after miserable time at AC Milan
After a miserable 2022-23 season, Sergiño Dest hopes to persuade Barcelona coach Xavi Hernández he deserves a spot on the team and in the starting lineup.
FILE - Netherlands' Jurrien Timber poses prior to the Euro 2024 group B qualifying soccer match between France and the Netherlands at the Stade de France in Saint Denis, outside Paris, France, on March 24, 2023. Arsenal has signed Netherlands defender Jurriën Timber from Ajax to strengthen its defensive options for another run at the Premier League title and a return to the Champions League. Ajax says Timber has moved for a fee of 40 million euros ($45 million). It could rise to 45 million euros ($50.5 million) with add-ons. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Arsenal signs Jurrien Timber from Ajax for $45M to strengthen defensive options
Arsenal has signed Netherlands defender Jurriën Timber from Ajax to strengthen its defensive options for another run at the Premier League title.

Sheffield United is preparing for life back in the Premier League after two seasons away.

Also Thursday, 38-year-old winger Ashley Young joined Everton on a one-year deal after his contract expired at Aston Villa.

Young will work under Everton manager Sean Dyche, who was his captain when first breaking through at Watford.

“The manager was important in me signing,” said Young, whose other former clubs include Manchester United and Inter Milan.

“I know him and know what his passion and desire is like. His honesty, will to work hard and his hunger for the game is second to none.”

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports