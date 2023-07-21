England's Tommy Fleetwood smiles after a birdie putt on the 16th hole on the first day of the British Open Golf Championships at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Jon Super)
2023 British Open leaderboard
Josh Harris, leader of a group buying the Washington Commanders, poses with a team helmet after NFL owners voted to approve the sale in Bloomington, Minn., Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
Washington Commanders sale
FILE - Computer hacker turned author Kevin Mitnick poses for a portrait Thursday, June 27, 2002, in Las Vegas. Mitnick, whose pioneering antics tricking employees in the 1980s and 1990s into helping him steal software and services from big phone and tech companies made him the most celebrated U.S. hacker, has died at age 59. (AP Photo/Joe Cavaretta, File)
Pioneering hacker Kevin Mitnick dead at 59
Melina Hipskind, from McDonalds USA, stands at the defense table as a verdict awarding Philana Holmes and Humberto Caraballo Estevez $800,000 on behalf of their daughter Olivia Caraballo, now 8, is read at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. Holmes and Caraballo Estevez, sued McDonald's seeking $15 million after their then 4 year old daughter, Olivia Caraballo, got a second-degree burn from a hot chicken nugget. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)
McDonald’s Chicken McNugget lawsuit
This combination of images shows Margot Robbie in a scene from "Barbie," left, and Cillian Murphy in a scene from "Oppenheimer." (Warner Bros Pictures/Universal Pictures via AP)
Barbenheimer
Sports

Annette O’Malley, the wife of former Dodgers owner Peter O’Malley, has died at age 81

FILE - Peter O'Malley, president of the Los Angeles Dodgers, helps his bride, Annette Zacho, into a car following their wedding in Copenhagen, Denmark, July 10, 1971. Annette O’Malley, who helped her husband promote baseball globally during his family’s ownership of the Dodgers, has died Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Los Angeles, the Dodgers announced Thursday. She was 81. (AP Photo, File)

FILE - Peter O’Malley, president of the Los Angeles Dodgers, helps his bride, Annette Zacho, into a car following their wedding in Copenhagen, Denmark, July 10, 1971. Annette O’Malley, who helped her husband promote baseball globally during his family’s ownership of the Dodgers, has died Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Los Angeles, the Dodgers announced Thursday. She was 81. (AP Photo, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

By BETH HARRIS
 
Share

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Annette O’Malley, who helped her husband Peter O’Malley promote baseball globally during his family’s ownership of the Los Angeles Dodgers, has died. She was 81.

She died Wednesday at home in Los Angeles, the Dodgers announced on Thursday after being informed by Peter O’Malley’s assistant.

Peter O’Malley was president of the Dodgers from 1970 to 1998 and took over ownership of the team upon the death of his father, Walter, in 1979.

Other news
FILE - In this Oct. 27, 2020, file photo, the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrate after defeating the Tampa Bay Rays 3-1 to win the baseball World Series in Game 6 in Arlington, Texas. The Dodgers were isolated for a long time when they were last in North Texas — and won the World Series in the most unusual postseason. For the first time since those neutral-site 2020 playoffs during the pandemic, Los Angeles returns to Globe Life Field this weekend. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, file)
Title return: Dodgers back at Globe for 1st time since 2020 World Series during pandemic
The Los Angeles Dodgers are back at Globe Life Field in Texas for the first time since winning the World Series in the most unusual postseason.
Baltimore Orioles' Gunnar Henderson, left, slides home against Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes to score on a double by Ramon Urias during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Urías, Henderson power Orioles past Dodgers 8-5 and into 1st place in the AL East
Ramón Urías drove in three runs with a pair of doubles and Gunnar Henderson homered and scored three runs as the Baltimore Orioles beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 8-5 on Wednesday and moved into first place in the AL East.
Baltimore Orioles' Ramon Urias, left, gestures as he stands on second after hitting a double during the third inning of a baseball game next to Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Mookie Betts (50), Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Orioles move into AL East lead, beat Dodgers 8-5 behind Urías’ 3 RBIs
The Baltimore Orioles moved past the Tampa Bay Rays and into the AL East lead for the first time this season, beating the Los Angeles Dodgers 8-5 behind three RBIs from Ramón Urías to avoid what would have been their first time getting swept in 14 months.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Christian Walker (53) watches his three-run home run in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Diamondbacks end 4-game skid by outlasting the Braves 16-13
ATLANTA (AP) — Geraldo Perdomo gave Arizona the lead with a two-run double in the ninth inning and the Diamondbacks took advantage of Atlanta’s worst pitching effort of the season to beat the Braves 16-13 on Tuesday night.

Annette regularly attended spring training with her family at Dodgertown in Vero Beach, Florida, where she spent time with the players, their wives and children.

She made many trips abroad with her husband to support the sport, including visiting Japan over 25 times. Among their destinations were Canada, China, Dominican Republic, Haiti, Mexico, Netherlands, Philippines, Russia, South Korea, Taiwan and Venezuela.

In 1984, South Korea Baseball Commissioner General Jyong Chul-Suh invited Annette to throw the ceremonial first pitch for Game 7 of the Korea Championship Series in Seoul between the professional Lotte Giants and Samsung Lions.

Born Annette Zacho on Feb. 1, 1942, in Copenhagen, Denmark, she married O’Malley in her hometown in 1971. The couple honeymooned in Ireland and returned to Los Angeles to set up their household.

Annette studied graphics and design at the Academie de la Grande Chaumière in Paris and the Croydon College of Art in London.

She was a supervisor and designer at the Royal Theater in Copenhagen and later worked designing cards and wrapping paper for Caspari, known for its printed paper products.

Besides her husband of 52 years, she is survived by children Katherine, Kevin and Brian, eight grandchildren and sister Merete Lunn.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports