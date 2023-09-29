Dianne Feinstein
Tupac Shakur arrest
Government shutdown
New York flooding
Navy testing for steroids

2 Indianapolis officers indicted for shooting Black man who was sleeping in his car, prosecutor says

 
Share

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A grand jury has indicted two Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers for shooting a Black man who was sleeping in a car parked outside his grandmother’s house, a prosecutor said Friday.

Officers Carl Chandler and Alexander Gregory were indicted on battery and criminal recklessness charges in connection with the Dec. 31 predawn shooting of Anthony Maclin on the city’s north side, Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said.

Maclin’s attorney, Stephen Wagner, said the officers fired at least 30 shots, hitting his client three times and leaving him hospitalized for 17 days for six surgeries.

Police had found Maclin asleep with a gun next to him in the driver’s seat before officers knocked on a car window and said, “Police. Hands up,” the police department said in a news release at the time.

Other news
FILE - Federal prosecutor Leo Wise poses for a photograph at the U.S. Attorney's Office in downtown Baltimore on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018. Before he was assigned to investigate President Joe Biden’s son, Leo Wise built a reputation in Baltimore as a tough and hard-charging federal prosecutor, taking on powerful figures, whether a gang of corrupt cops, a police commissioner, a top local prosecutor or even the city’s mayor. (AP Photo/David McFadden, File)
Prosecutor in Hunter Biden case cut a contentious path in Baltimore
In this image made from video from Judge Scott McAfee's virtual Zoom hearing, Scott Graham Hall, left, stands with his attorney Jeff Weiner, right, in Superior Court of Fulton County before Judge McAfee, not pictured, in Courtroom 5A on Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, in Atlanta. Hall, a bail bondsman charged alongside former President Donald Trump and 17 others in the Georgia election interference case, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges on Friday, becoming the first defendant to accept a plea deal with prosecutors. (USA Today via AP, Pool)
Bail bondsman charged alongside Trump in Georgia pleads guilty, becoming first defendant to do so
FILE - Sen. John Rogers, D-Birmingham, speaks during a House session at the Alabama Statehouse in Montgomery, Ala., April 17, 2012. Rogers, a longtime member of the Alabama House of Representatives, has been indicted on charges of trying to obstruct a federal investigation into the possible misuse of state grant money, federal prosecutors announced Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Dave Martin, File)
State Rep. John Rogers charged with obstruction of justice

“While Anthony had a firearm in the car — and a license to carry the firearm — he never reached for the gun,” Wagner said in a statement. “He never had the gun in his hand, and he certainly did not point the gun at officers. Anthony’s only ‘offense’ was being a young black man in a high crime neighborhood.”

Maclin and his family want Gregory and Chandler to be suspended without pay and fired by the police merit board, Wagner said.

The officers’ attorneys issued a statement Friday evening saying they were “extremely disappointed” in the prosecutor’s decision to seek criminal indictments.

“These officers acted in accordance with their training to defend their lives when a subject grabbed a gun and raised it toward them. Video, testimonial, and other evidence will establish the legality of their actions, ” attorneys John Kautzman and Edward Merchant said in the statement.

The police department said at the time that investigations of the shooting were being conducted by the department, one by its Critical Incident Response Team and the second by its Internal Affairs division.