Angels put Rendon, Adell, Bachman on injured list; rookie shortstop Neto returns

Los Angeles Angels' Anthony Rendon pours water over his head prior to a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels Sunday, July 2, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Los Angeles Angels’ Anthony Rendon pours water over his head prior to a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels Sunday, July 2, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

By GREG BEACHAM
 
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The slumping Los Angeles Angels placed third baseman Anthony Rendon, outfielder Jo Adell and rookie right-hander Sam Bachman on the injured list Friday before their first game back from the All-Star break.

Los Angeles reinstated shortstop Zach Neto and left-handed reliever Matt Moore from the injured list and selected the contract of infielder Trey Cabbage ahead of his major league debut. The Angels also recalled infielder Michael Stefanic and outrighted infielder David Fletcher to Triple-A Salt Lake.

Rendon has been sidelined with a bruised left shin since July 4, when he fouled a ball off his leg. The $245 million third baseman is on the injured list for the third time already this season after missing 30 games in two previous stints.

Rendon, who is batting .236 with two homers and 22 RBIs, hasn’t played more than 58 games in a season since joining the Angels in 2020.

Adell joined Rendon on the 10-day injured list with a left oblique strain, while Bachman is on the 15-day list with right shoulder inflammation that isn’t thought to be too serious, manager Phil Nevin said. All three moves are retroactive to July 11.

Neto has been out since June 14 with a left oblique strain. The injury interrupted a promising start for the 22-year-old rookie, who is hitting .259 with six homers and 22 RBIs.

Moore missed the last 40 games with a right oblique strain. The veteran is 3-1 with a 1.44 ERA in his first season with Los Angeles.

The 26-year-old Cabbage earned his first major league callup by hitting .287 with 23 homers and 64 RBIs for Salt Lake, tying Adell for the PCL lead in homers. The former Twins prospect had a promising start in the Angels organization last year at Double-A Rocket City, but his season ended in May when he broke his arm.

Nevin said the Angels kept light-hitting shortstop Andrew Velazquez on their major league roster instead of Fletcher because Velazquez is a better late-inning defensive replacement.

The Angels lost nine of 10 heading into the All-Star break, imperiling their chances of ending their major league-worst streaks of eight consecutive non-playoff seasons and seven straight losing seasons. Los Angeles hosts Houston on Friday night to begin a nine-game homestand.

