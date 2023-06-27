Italian soccer players banned from wearing No. 88 on jerseys in campaign against antisemitism

A U.S. Coast Guard ship arrives in the harbor of St. John's, Newfoundland, on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, following the arrival of the ship Horizon Arctic carrying debris from the Titan submersible. The submersible owned by OceanGate Expeditions imploded on its way to the wreck of the Titanic. (Paul Daly/The Canadian Press via AP)
Titan debris
FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 ‘Celebration’ tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’ and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Madonna postpones tour
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016 file photo, businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, left, gestures on the sidelines of a summit meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Konstantin palace outside St. Petersburg, Russia. USAReally is a case in point. The website was launched in May by the Federal News Agency, part of an empire allegedly run by Putin ally Yevgeny Prigozhin that includes the Internet Research Agency _ the "troll factory" whose members were indicted by U.S. special investigator Robert Mueller this year. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, file)
Russian rebellion
FILE - Baltimore Ravens quarterback Ryan Mallett looks to pass during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Carolina Panthers, Aug. 11, 2016, in Baltimore. Mallett, who played for New England, Houston and Baltimore during five seasons in the NFL, has died. He was 35. Mallett died in an apparent drowning, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. Mallett was a football coach at White Hall High School in his native Arkansas, and the school district also confirmed his death in a post on its website. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)
Ryan Mallett death
A person walks along the shore of Lake Michigan as the downtown skyline is blanketed in haze from Canadian wildfires Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)
Wildfire haze
Sports

Italian soccer players banned from wearing No. 88 on jerseys in campaign against antisemitism

FILE - Italy's Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi attends a session of the lower Chamber, in Rome, on March 7, 2023. Soccer players in Italy will be banned from wearing No. 88 on their shirts as part of an initiative combatting antisemitism announced Tuesday June 27, 2023. Piantedosi said the moves are “an adequate and efficient response to intolerable prejudice that too often arises in our stadiums.” (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia, File)
1 of 2 | 

FILE - Italy’s Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi attends a session of the lower Chamber, in Rome, on March 7, 2023. Soccer players in Italy will be banned from wearing No. 88 on their shirts as part of an initiative combatting antisemitism announced Tuesday June 27, 2023. Piantedosi said the moves are “an adequate and efficient response to intolerable prejudice that too often arises in our stadiums.” (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Lazio fans display banners from the stands reading "Auschwitz is Your Homeland. The Ovens are Your Homes" during a Serie A match between Lazio and AS Roma, at Rome's Olympic stadium, on Nov. 29, 1998. Soccer players in Italy will be banned from wearing No. 88 on their shirts as part of an initiative combatting antisemitism announced Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Plinio Lepri, File)
2 of 2 | 

FILE - Lazio fans display banners from the stands reading “Auschwitz is Your Homeland. The Ovens are Your Homes” during a Serie A match between Lazio and AS Roma, at Rome’s Olympic stadium, on Nov. 29, 1998. Soccer players in Italy will be banned from wearing No. 88 on their shirts as part of an initiative combatting antisemitism announced Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Plinio Lepri, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
 
Share

ROME (AP) — Soccer players in Italy will be banned from wearing No. 88 on their shirts as part of an initiative combating antisemitism announced Tuesday.

The No. 88 is a numerical code for “Heil Hitler.”

In March, a fan wearing a Lazio shirt with the name “Hitlerson” and the No. 88 on it was banned for life from attending matches of the Roman club.

Other news
England's Jack Grealish, left and England's James Maddison talk during the warm up before the Euro 2024 group C qualifying soccer match between England and North Macedonia at Old Trafford in Manchester, Monday June 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)
England midfielder James Maddison leaves Leicester for Tottenham on 5-year deal
Tottenham has completed the signing of England midfielder James Maddison from Leicester. Spurs entered advanced talks with the recently relegated Foxes earlier this week and secured Maddison in a deal worth 40 million pounds ($50 million) plus add-ons.
Germany's Kai Havertz, right, controls the ball as he is challenged by Colombia's Jhon Lucumi during an international friendly soccer match between Germany and Colombia at Veltins-Arena, in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, Tuesday, June 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
Germany forward Kai Havertz completes move across London to join Arsenal
Kai Havertz has completed a move across London by joining Arsenal from Chelsea in a deal reportedly worth 65 million pounds ($82 million).
Roma's head coach Jose Mourinho walks away with his second place medal after receiving it at the end of the Europa League final soccer match between Sevilla and Roma, at the Puskas Arena in Budapest, Hungary, Wednesday, May 31, 2023. Sevilla defeated Roma 4-1 in a penalty shootout after the match ended tied 1-1. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
Mourinho hit with 10-day Serie A suspension for comments about Italian referee
Roma coach José Mourinho has been handed a 10-day suspension for the start of the Serie A season for comments he made about a referee.
FILE - Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy warming up before the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge Stadium in London, England, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. Goalkeeper Edouard Mendy has joined Saudi Arabian team Al-Ahli. He becomes the latest Chelsea player to head to the oil-rich kingdom. (Adrian Dennis/Pool via AP, File)
Goalkeeper Edouard Mendy joins Al-Ahli as latest Chelsea player heading to Saudi Arabia
Goalkeeper Edouard Mendy has joined Saudi Arabian team Al-Ahli. He becomes the latest Chelsea player to head to the oil-rich kingdom.

The initiative, which is being coordinated between the Italian government and the Italian soccer federation, includes the addition of a code of ethics in accordance with the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance.

The initiative also calls for games to be suspended in case of antisemitic chants or acts — similar to the way cases of racism are supposed to be handled.

Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi said the moves are “an adequate and efficient response to intolerable prejudice that too often arises in our stadiums.”

Soccer federation president Gabriele Gravina adds, “Soccer’s credibility, which gets hurt and damaged by discriminatory behavior, has a direct reflection on Italian society.”

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports