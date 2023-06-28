New York Yankees' Domingo Germán, center, celebrates after pitching a perfect game against the Oakland Athletics during a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, June 28, 2023. The Yankees won 11-0. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Yankees perfect game
Debris from the Titan submersible, recovered from the ocean floor near the wreck of the Titanic, is unloaded from the ship Horizon Arctic at the Canadian Coast Guard pier in St. John's, Newfoundland on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (Paul Daly/The Canadian Press via AP)
Titan remains recovered
These satellite images from June 6, from top left, June 7, June 25, and June 27, 2023, show the wind movement from wildfire smoke in Quebec, Canada. Heavy smoke from wildfires in Canada has blanketed parts of the Midwest, causing hazardous air for residents, just weeks after drifting smoke did the same thing along parts of the East Coast. (NASA Worldview, (EOSDIS) via AP)
Wildfire summer
A destroyed truck lies next to a derailed Amtrak train in Moorpark, Calif., on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. Authorities say an Amtrak passenger train carrying 190 passengers derailed after striking a vehicle on tracks in Southern California. Only minor injuries were reported. (Dean Musgrove /The Orange County Register via AP)
Amtrak derailment
This illustration provided by researchers in June 2023 depicts gravitational waves stretching and squeezing space-time in the universe. On Wednesday, June 28, 2023, researchers reported signals from what they call low-frequency gravitational waves — changes in the fabric of the universe that are created by huge objects moving around and colliding in space. It took decades of work by scientists across the globe to track down the evidence for these super-slow wobbles. (Aurore Simonnet/NANOGrav Collaboration)
Gravitational waves
Sports

Brazil’s Antony says he did not assault former girlfriend

 
Share

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil winger Antony said Wednesday he did not assault an ex-girlfriend who reported him to police for alleged domestic violence.

It was the first time the 23-year-old Manchester United player publicly addressed the accusations.

Antony said on his social media channels that he had just given his testimony to Brazilian police. The case is under investigation in Sao Paulo but police there have have not said whether the allegations refer to England or Brazil, or both.

Other news
The relatives of British journalist Dom Phillips and activists hold a large poster with his image, left, and that of Indigenous activist Bruno Pereira, with the Portuguese message: "Justice for Dom and Bruno" at the one-year anniversary commemoration since their murders, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Monday, June 5, 2023. The two were were killed in the Amazon's Vale do Javari area. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)
One year after their killing, loved ones pay tribute to duo slain in Amazon rainforest
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — A year after the killing of British journalist Dom Phillips and Indigenous expert Bruno Pereira in the Amazon rainforest, friends, colleagues and family members gathered Monday in several Brazilian cities to honor their memory and pledge to carry forward their work.
Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva attends a meeting regarding school security, at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, Tuesday, April 18, 2023. Educators, government security officials and school administrators have gathered to devise plans to deal with a wave of school violence that has left at least 4 children and one teacher dead. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)
Brazil’s Lula loses 1st minister after images during riot
SAO PAULO (AP) — President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva lost his first Cabinet member Wednesday after surveillance video showed the man present in the presidential palace as rioters trashed the building Jan. 8 while demanding the president’s ouster.
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, center, and first lady Rosangela Silva, second left, receive flowers presented by children from the Shanghai Children's Palace of the China Welfare Institute upon arrival in Shanghai, China on Wednesday, April 12, 2023. Lula was in the Chinese financial hub of Shanghai on Thursday in a bid to boost ties with the South American giant's biggest trade partner and win political support for attempts to mediate the conflict in Ukraine. (Gao Feng/Xinhua via AP)
Brazil’s Lula in Shanghai on visit to boost ties with China
Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva is in the Chinese financial hub of Shanghai as he looks to boost ties with his country’s biggest trade partner.
FILE - Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva speaks during his visit to the Brazilian Navy Command, in Brasilia, Brazil, Wednesday, March 15, 2023. Brazil's President flew off to China on Tuesday to strengthen ties with his nation's biggest trade partner and win support for his long-shot push for peace in Ukraine. China and Brazil are expected to sign at least 20 bilateral agreements during Lula's two-day stay, according to the presidential palace. He will visit Shanghai and Beijing, and meet his counterpart Xi Jinping on Apr. 14. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres, File)
Brazil’s Lula visits China, seeking ties and Ukraine support
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva arrived Wednesday in China to strengthen ties with his nation’s biggest trade partner and win support for his long shot push for peace in Ukraine.

“After this investigation is over, my innocence will be clear and justice will prevail. The damage that was initially caused to my image will be in the past,” Antony said. “Even though I was born and raised in a very poor region, I had never been through a situation like this.”

Brazilian media said a former girlfriend filed a report with police that she was allegedly assaulted on May 20 by the player.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports