AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

Activists protest outside the Houses of Parliament in London, Friday, April 21, 2023. Extinction Rebellion and other environmental groups are protesting for four days from Friday to Monday, with an event they are calling "The Big One". (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

April 21-27, 2023

A week in which climate activists demonstrated in various cities across Europe, while victims of a religious cult were exhumed in Kenya. Anzac Day was commemorated, the national day of remembrance for Australia and New Zealand for those who served in all wars.

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.

The selection was curated by Madrid Photographer Bernat Armangue.

