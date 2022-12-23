AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Authorities say 2 dead, 4 wounded in Paris shooting; 69-year-old suspect in custody

December 23, 2022 GMT

PARIS (AP) — Authorities say 2 dead, 4 wounded in Paris shooting; 69-year-old suspect in custody.

All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.