AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

A giant election poster is displayed from a building with an image of Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and the government’s official plane with the message not seen in this photo reading ‘You to Morocco. Vacate the Moncloa Palace’ in Madrid, Spain, Monday, July 17, 2023. A general election on Sunday July 23, 2023, could make Spain the latest European Union member to swing to the right. Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez called the early election after his Spanish Socialist Workers’ Party and its far-left partner, Unidas Podemos, took a beating in local and regional elections. (AP Photo/Paul White)