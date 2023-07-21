FILE- U.S soccer player Megan Rapinoe speaks to reporters during the 2023 Women's World Cup media day for the United States Women's National Team in Carson, Calif., Tuesday, June 27, 2023. Days before heading to her fourth World Cup, Rapinoe announced she’ll retire at the end of the National Women's Soccer League season. Rapinoe, 38, made the announcement on Twitter Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File)
AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

French electronic music duo The Blaze performs on the Lab stage during the 57th Montreux Jazz Festival (MJF), in Montreux, Switzerland, Friday, July 14, 2023. (Valentin Flauraud/Keystone via AP)
A White Bengal tiger rests in the shade on a hot day, in Rome's zoo, in Rome, Wednesday, July 19, 2023. Zookeepers at the Bioparco often give animals ice blocks with either fruit or meat inside on hot summer days. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
Russian rockets are launched against Ukraine from Russia's Belgorod region, seen from Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Vadim Belikov)
Ukrainian servicemen attend a farewell ceremony of their fallen comrade Nicholas Maimer, a U.S. citizen and Army veteran who was killed during fighting in Bakhmut against Russian forces, in Ukrajinka, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak meets students as he visits a school in London, Monday, July 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali, Pool)
Czech Republic's Marketa Vondrousova celebrates with the trophy after beating Tunisia's Ons Jabeur in the women's singles final on day thirteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Saturday, July 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates after beating Serbia's Novak Djokovic to win the final of the men's singles on day fourteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates with the trophy after beating Serbia's Novak Djokovic to win the final of the men's singles on day fourteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Icelandic foals rest in their paddock with almost no fresh grass left at a stud farm in Wehrheim near Frankfurt, Germany, Saturday, July 15, 2023. Germany expects another warm weekend. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
Bullfighters perform during the last bullfight of the San Fermin Festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, Friday, July 14, 2023. Revellers from around the world flock to Pamplona every year for nine days of uninterrupted partying in Pamplona's famed running of the bulls festival, (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)
A bather takes a shower during a hot day at Alimos beach near Athens, Friday, July 14, 2023. Temperatures were starting to creep up in Greece, where a heatwave was forecast to reach up to 44 degrees Celsius in some parts of the country over the weekend. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
Netherlands' Danny van Poppel climbs during the fourteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 152 kilometers (94.5 miles) with start in Annemasse and finish in Morzine Les Portes du Soleil, France, Saturday, July 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
Japan's Tokito Oda celebrates after winning a point against Britain's Alfie Hewitt in the final of the men's wheelchair singles on day fourteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
A youngster dives into the Bosphorus next to the Golden Horn during a hot summer day in Istanbul, Turkey, Wednesday, July 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
A British Airways aircraft prepares for landing as it passes over people on the beach, during a hot day in the southern coastal city of Larnaca, Cyprus, Monday, July 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)
A giant election poster is displayed from a building with an image of Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and the government's official plane with the message not seen in this photo reading 'You to Morocco. Vacate the Moncloa Palace' in Madrid, Spain, Monday, July 17, 2023. A general election on Sunday July 23, 2023, could make Spain the latest European Union member to swing to the right. Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez called the early election after his Spanish Socialist Workers' Party and its far-left partner, Unidas Podemos, took a beating in local and regional elections. (AP Photo/Paul White)
A damaged car stands in front of a burned tree near Loutraki 80 Kilometres west of Athens, Greece, Monday, July 17, 2023. Two wildfires threatened homes in areas outside Athens, where strong winds made the flames difficult to contain. Most of southern Greece, including greater Athens, was an elevated level of alert for fire risk, while more extreme temperatures are expected later this week. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
Police arrest a protester during clashes in the Mathare area of Nairobi, Kenya Wednesday, July 19, 2023. Kenyans were back protesting on the streets of the capital Wednesday against newly imposed taxes and the increased cost of living. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga)
By The Associated Press
 
Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz celebrated beating Serbia’s Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon men’s singles final as Czech Republic’s Marketa Vondrousova triumphed in the women’s final.

People try to cool down as a heat wave hits Greece, Cyprus and other parts of Europe.

Spain prepares for a general election, as Kenyans protest against new taxes, and Russia’s war in Ukraine continues.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by Associated Press photographers in Europe and Africa.

The selection was curated by Milan photographer Antonio Calanni.