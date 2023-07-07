AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

FILE - This image provided by Eisai in January 2023 shows vials and packaging for their medication, Leqembi. On Thursday, July 6, 2023, U.S. officials granted full approval to the closely watched Alzheimer’s drug, clearing the way for Medicare and other insurance plans to begin covering the treatment for people with the brain-robbing disease. (Eisai via AP, File)
Alzheimer’s drug gets full FDA approval
FILE - Britney Spears appears at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on April 12, 2018, left, and San Antonio Spurs NBA basketball first round draft pick Victor Wembanyama speaks during a news conference in San Antonio on June 24, 2023. Wembanyama said Thursday, July 6, 2023, that he believes Britney Spears grabbed him from behind as he was walking into a restaurant at a Las Vegas casino, and that the security detail he was with pushed the pop star away. (AP Photos by Chris Pizzello, left, and Eric Gay, File)
Britney Spears and Wembanyama
This photo, taken in New York on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, show the logo for Meta's new app Threads, left, and that of Twitter. Meta is poised to unveil the new app that appears to mimic Twitter — a direct challenge to the social media platform owned by Elon Musk. A listing for the Threads app appeared on Apple's App Store, indicating it would debut as early as Thursday. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Twitter threatens legal action against Meta
This image released by Lionsgate shows Sabrina Wu as Deadeye, from left, Ashley Park as Audrey, Sherry Cola as Lolo, and Stephanie Hsu as Kat, in a scene from "Joy Ride." (Ed Araquel/Lionsgate via AP)
Movie Review: ‘Joy Ride’
FILE - Activists and international delegations stand next to cluster bomb units, during a visit to a Lebanese military base at the opening of the Second Meeting of States Parties to the Convention on Cluster Munitions, in the southern town of Nabatiyeh, Lebanon, Sept. 12, 2011. The Biden administration has decided to provide cluster munitions to Ukraine and is expected to announce on Friday, July 6, 2023, that the Pentagon will send thousands as part of the latest military aid package for the war effort against Russia, according to people familiar with the decision. (AP Photo/Mohammed Zaatari, File)
US to provide Ukraine cluster munitions
World News

AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

A Ukrainian serviceman of the 10th Assault Brigade Edelweiss fires a D-30 cannon towards Russian positions at the front line, near Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Libkos)
1 of 17 | 

A Ukrainian serviceman of the 10th Assault Brigade Edelweiss fires a D-30 cannon towards Russian positions at the front line, near Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Libkos)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Poland's Magdalena Frech serves to Tunisia's Ons Jabeur in a first round women's singles match on day two of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
2 of 17 | 

Poland’s Magdalena Frech serves to Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur in a first round women’s singles match on day two of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Revellers dressed in red and white fill the town hall square during the 'Chupinazo' rocket, which marks the official opening of the 2023 San Fermín fiestas in Pamplona, Spain, Thursday, July 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)
3 of 17 | 

Revellers dressed in red and white fill the town hall square during the ‘Chupinazo’ rocket, which marks the official opening of the 2023 San Fermín fiestas in Pamplona, Spain, Thursday, July 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Roger Federer in the Royal Box next to Britain's Kate Princess of Wales, is applauded at Centre Court ahead of play on day two of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Eight-time Wimbledon Champion Roger Federer announced his retirement last year. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
4 of 17 | 

Roger Federer in the Royal Box next to Britain’s Kate Princess of Wales, is applauded at Centre Court ahead of play on day two of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Eight-time Wimbledon Champion Roger Federer announced his retirement last year. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
A Ukrainian serviceman of the 3rd Assault Brigade fires a 122mm mortar towards Russian positions at the front line, near Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Sunday, July 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Alex Babenko)
5 of 17 | 

A Ukrainian serviceman of the 3rd Assault Brigade fires a 122mm mortar towards Russian positions at the front line, near Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Sunday, July 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Alex Babenko)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Serbia's Novak Djokovic uses his towel to assist with drying the court after a rain break in his first round men's singles match against Argentina's Pedro Cachin on day one of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Monday, July 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
6 of 17 | 

Serbia’s Novak Djokovic uses his towel to assist with drying the court after a rain break in his first round men’s singles match against Argentina’s Pedro Cachin on day one of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Monday, July 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
An artist of the French RoZeo theater company performs during the B-FIT in the Street international festival in Bucharest, Romania, Friday, June 30, 2023. The street theater festival will take place over the next three days in the Romanian capital. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
7 of 17 | 

An artist of the French RoZeo theater company performs during the B-FIT in the Street international festival in Bucharest, Romania, Friday, June 30, 2023. The street theater festival will take place over the next three days in the Romanian capital. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Protesters block a street with garbage cans in Colombes, outside Paris, France, Saturday, July 1, 2023. French President Emmanuel Macron urged parents Friday to keep teenagers at home and proposed restrictions on social media to quell rioting spreading across France over the fatal police shooting of a 17-year-old driver. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)
8 of 17 | 

Protesters block a street with garbage cans in Colombes, outside Paris, France, Saturday, July 1, 2023. French President Emmanuel Macron urged parents Friday to keep teenagers at home and proposed restrictions on social media to quell rioting spreading across France over the fatal police shooting of a 17-year-old driver. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
France's David Gaudu is followed by France's Julian Alaphilippe, center, and Latvia's Krists Neilands, left, during the fifth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 163 kilometers (101 miles) with start in Pau and finish in Laruns, France, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
9 of 17 | 

France’s David Gaudu is followed by France’s Julian Alaphilippe, center, and Latvia’s Krists Neilands, left, during the fifth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 163 kilometers (101 miles) with start in Pau and finish in Laruns, France, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
A Ukrainian serviceman of the 10th Assault Brigade Edelweiss fires a D-30 cannon towards Russian positions at the front line, near Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Libkos)
10 of 17 | 

A Ukrainian serviceman of the 10th Assault Brigade Edelweiss fires a D-30 cannon towards Russian positions at the front line, near Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Libkos)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
A model wears a creation for the Valentino Haute Couture Fall/winter 2023-2024 fashion collection presented in Chantilly, north of Paris, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
11 of 17 | 

A model wears a creation for the Valentino Haute Couture Fall/winter 2023-2024 fashion collection presented in Chantilly, north of Paris, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Norways's Torstein Traeen, left, crashes as the pack sprints to the finish during the fourth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 182 kilometers (113 miles) with start in Dax and finish in Nogaro, France, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
12 of 17 | 

Norways’s Torstein Traeen, left, crashes as the pack sprints to the finish during the fourth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 182 kilometers (113 miles) with start in Dax and finish in Nogaro, France, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Stork stands in its nest as the supermoon rises in the night sky in Milan, Italy, Monday, July 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
13 of 17 | 

Stork stands in its nest as the supermoon rises in the night sky in Milan, Italy, Monday, July 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
The pack passes a classic Citroen 2CV car during the fifth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 163 kilometers (101 miles) with start in Pau and finish in Laruns, France, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
14 of 17 | 

The pack passes a classic Citroen 2CV car during the fifth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 163 kilometers (101 miles) with start in Pau and finish in Laruns, France, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Police stand near a covered body in the Angelo settlement in Boksburg, South Africa, Thursday, July 6, 2023. Police said over a dozen people, including children, have died from a toxic gas leak in the informal settlement. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)
15 of 17 | 

Police stand near a covered body in the Angelo settlement in Boksburg, South Africa, Thursday, July 6, 2023. Police said over a dozen people, including children, have died from a toxic gas leak in the informal settlement. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Czech Republic's Marie Bouzkova returns to Estonia's Anett Kontaveit in a women's singles match on day four of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Thursday, July 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
16 of 17 | 

Czech Republic’s Marie Bouzkova returns to Estonia’s Anett Kontaveit in a women’s singles match on day four of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Thursday, July 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands, center, and teammate Sergio Perez of Mexico, left, drive side by side at the start of the sprint race ahead of Sunday's Formula One Austrian Grand Prix auto race, at the Red Bull Ring racetrack, in Spielberg, Austria, Saturday, July 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)
17 of 17 | 

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands, center, and teammate Sergio Perez of Mexico, left, drive side by side at the start of the sprint race ahead of Sunday’s Formula One Austrian Grand Prix auto race, at the Red Bull Ring racetrack, in Spielberg, Austria, Saturday, July 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By The Associated Press
 
Share

June 30 – July 6

Protests and riots spread across France over the fatal police shooting of a 17-year-old driver, war continued in Ukraine with fighting around Bakhmut and the Donetsk region, and the official opening of the 2023 Running of the Bull San Fermín fiestas started in Pamplona, Spain. In the world of sports, the Wimbledon tennis championships began in London.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by Associated Press photographers in Europe and Africa.

Other news
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attends a press conference at the Prague Castle in Prague, Czech Republic, Thursday, July 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
EU takes a major step in approving plans to boost its anemic ammunition production to help Ukraine
The European Union is taking a major step in approving plans to boost its anemic production of ammunition and missiles within the 27-nation bloc.
FILE - In this handout image taken from a video released by Prigozhin Press Service on Friday, May 5, 2023, head of Wagner Group Yevgeny Prigozhin stands in front of multiple bodies lying on the ground in an unknown location. Russia's rebellious mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin walked free from prosecution for his June 24 armed mutiny. In the meantime, a campaign appears to be underway to portray the founder of the Wagner Group military contractor as driven by greed. (Prigozhin Press Service via AP, File)
Armed rebellion by Wagner chief Prigozhin underscores erosion of Russian legal system
Russia’s rebellious mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin walked free from prosecution for his June 24 armed mutiny, and it’s still unclear if anyone will face any charges in the brief uprising against the military or for the deaths of the soldiers killed in it.
FILE - Protesters block a street with garbage cans in Colombes, outside Paris, France, Saturday, July 1, 2023. Small-town mayors where vehicles were torched, fires lit and police attacked are scratching their heads, trying to figure out why them, why now and whether France's urban blights that previously seemed far away are sinking roots into their peace and quiet, too. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly, File)
France’s small towns are reeling from the spread of rioting. ‘Now it’s affecting the countryside’
Tranquil French villages and towns escaped previous cycles of urban violence. But they were whacked in the latest spasm of unrest that engulfed the country after police shot and killed a teenager of north African descent in the Paris suburbs.
FILE - The Jorge "El Magico" Gonzalez stadium is illuminated during the opening ceremony of the Central American and Caribbean Games, in San Salvador, El Salvador, June 23, 2023. The games have offered El Salvador President Nayib Bukele an opportunity to showcase a safer El Salvador in the largest international event here since his government entered an all-out war against gangs. (AP Photo/Arnulfo Franco, File)
Amid criticism over his war on gangs, El Salvador’s President Bukele turns to sports
The 2023 Central American and Caribbean Games have offered El Salvador President Bukele an opportunity.

The selection was curated by photographer Luca Bruno in Italy.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com