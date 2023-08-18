AP Week in Pictures: Global | Aug 11 - Aug. 18, 2023
Policemen participate in rehearsals for the Independence Day parade at the ancient Golconda fort in Hyderabad, India, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023. India commemorated its Independence in 1947 from British colonial rule, on Aug. 15. (Mahesh Kumar A.)
People celebrate during the Kuningan festival at a Hindu temple in Denpasar, Bali island, Indonesia on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023. Kuningan marks the last day of Galungan celebrations, one of Balinese Hinduism’s biggest religious ceremonies. (AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati)
Ukrainian soldiers fire a mortar towards Russian positions at the front line, near Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Saturday, Aug. 12 2023. (AP photo/Libkos)
A farmer mowed a smiley into his corn field near Dortmund, Germany, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. After days of heavy rain, the summer weather is returning to Germany, long awaited for the grain harvest. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
A rider scores a goat’s carcass as other riders compete during the match between Uzbekistan and Russia at World Kok-Boru Cup, also called ulak tartysh, a traditional game in which players on horseback manoeuvre with a goat’s carcass and score by putting it into the opponents’ goal at the Cholpon-Ata hippodrome, 250 km (155 miles) southeast of Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Vladimir Voronin)
Rescuers remove mud and debris as they search for people feared trapped after a landslide near a temple on the outskirts of Shimla, Himachal Pradesh state, Monday, Aug.14, 2023. Heavy monsoon rains triggered floods and landslides in India’s Himalayan region, leaving more than a dozen people dead and many others trapped, officials said Monday. (AP Photo/ Pradeep Kumar)
Some of the expected 80,000 participants take part in the annual 14km (8.7 mile) City2Surf fun run in Sydney, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023. (Flavio Brancaleone/AAP Image via AP)
A man walks through wildfire wreckage Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodríguez laughs as teammate Teoscar Hernández douses him as they celebrate a 9-2 win over the Baltimore Orioles in a baseball game Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Joshua Arnold, 41, of Visalia is arrested Thursday, Aug. 17, in San Luis Obispo, Calif. Arnold is a suspected in shooting incidents in Grover Beach and San Luis Obispo that wounded two people. (David Middlecamp/The Tribune via AP)
A person pays their respects as Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver lies in state inside the Essex County Historic Courthouse in Newark, N.J., on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. Oliver, who was the first Black woman elected to statewide office in New Jersey history, died on Aug. 1. (Julian Leshay/NJ Advance Media via AP)
A police officer holds a resident who was shot in the head during violent gang clashes, as he carries him away on a moto-taxi in the Carrefour-Feuilles district of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023. (AP Photo/ Odelyn Joseph)
A heart is formed with Holland clogs at the windmills museum of Zaanse Schan in Zaandijk, Netherlands, Tuesday, Aug.15, 2023. The windmills were brought from from various places in the Netherlands to Zaandijk and are one of the country’s most popular tourist hotspots. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
Residents flee their homes to escape clashes between armed gangs in the Carrefour-Feuilles district of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph)
Indianapolis Colts running back Kenyan Drake, bottom, dives forward against the Buffalo Bills during the second half of an NFL preseason football game in Orchard Park, N.Y., Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
Fairgoers view award winning produce on display in the Agriculture Building at the Iowa State Fair, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Policemen participate in rehearsals for the Independence Day parade at the ancient Golconda fort in Hyderabad, India, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023. India commemorated its Independence in 1947 from British colonial rule, on Aug. 15. (Mahesh Kumar A.)
Policemen participate in rehearsals for the Independence Day parade at the ancient Golconda fort in Hyderabad, India, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023. India commemorated its Independence in 1947 from British colonial rule, on Aug. 15. (Mahesh Kumar A.)
People celebrate during the Kuningan festival at a Hindu temple in Denpasar, Bali island, Indonesia on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023. Kuningan marks the last day of Galungan celebrations, one of Balinese Hinduism’s biggest religious ceremonies. (AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati)
People celebrate during the Kuningan festival at a Hindu temple in Denpasar, Bali island, Indonesia on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023. Kuningan marks the last day of Galungan celebrations, one of Balinese Hinduism’s biggest religious ceremonies. (AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati)
Ukrainian soldiers fire a mortar towards Russian positions at the front line, near Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Saturday, Aug. 12 2023. (AP photo/Libkos)
Ukrainian soldiers fire a mortar towards Russian positions at the front line, near Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Saturday, Aug. 12 2023. (AP photo/Libkos)
A farmer mowed a smiley into his corn field near Dortmund, Germany, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. After days of heavy rain, the summer weather is returning to Germany, long awaited for the grain harvest. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
A farmer mowed a smiley into his corn field near Dortmund, Germany, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. After days of heavy rain, the summer weather is returning to Germany, long awaited for the grain harvest. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
A rider scores a goat’s carcass as other riders compete during the match between Uzbekistan and Russia at World Kok-Boru Cup, also called ulak tartysh, a traditional game in which players on horseback manoeuvre with a goat’s carcass and score by putting it into the opponents’ goal at the Cholpon-Ata hippodrome, 250 km (155 miles) southeast of Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Vladimir Voronin)
A rider scores a goat’s carcass as other riders compete during the match between Uzbekistan and Russia at World Kok-Boru Cup, also called ulak tartysh, a traditional game in which players on horseback manoeuvre with a goat’s carcass and score by putting it into the opponents’ goal at the Cholpon-Ata hippodrome, 250 km (155 miles) southeast of Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Vladimir Voronin)
Rescuers remove mud and debris as they search for people feared trapped after a landslide near a temple on the outskirts of Shimla, Himachal Pradesh state, Monday, Aug.14, 2023. Heavy monsoon rains triggered floods and landslides in India’s Himalayan region, leaving more than a dozen people dead and many others trapped, officials said Monday. (AP Photo/ Pradeep Kumar)
Rescuers remove mud and debris as they search for people feared trapped after a landslide near a temple on the outskirts of Shimla, Himachal Pradesh state, Monday, Aug.14, 2023. Heavy monsoon rains triggered floods and landslides in India’s Himalayan region, leaving more than a dozen people dead and many others trapped, officials said Monday. (AP Photo/ Pradeep Kumar)
Some of the expected 80,000 participants take part in the annual 14km (8.7 mile) City2Surf fun run in Sydney, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023. (Flavio Brancaleone/AAP Image via AP)
Some of the expected 80,000 participants take part in the annual 14km (8.7 mile) City2Surf fun run in Sydney, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023. (Flavio Brancaleone/AAP Image via AP)
A man walks through wildfire wreckage Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
A man walks through wildfire wreckage Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodríguez laughs as teammate Teoscar Hernández douses him as they celebrate a 9-2 win over the Baltimore Orioles in a baseball game Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodríguez laughs as teammate Teoscar Hernández douses him as they celebrate a 9-2 win over the Baltimore Orioles in a baseball game Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Joshua Arnold, 41, of Visalia is arrested Thursday, Aug. 17, in San Luis Obispo, Calif. Arnold is a suspected in shooting incidents in Grover Beach and San Luis Obispo that wounded two people. (David Middlecamp/The Tribune via AP)
Joshua Arnold, 41, of Visalia is arrested Thursday, Aug. 17, in San Luis Obispo, Calif. Arnold is a suspected in shooting incidents in Grover Beach and San Luis Obispo that wounded two people. (David Middlecamp/The Tribune via AP)
A person pays their respects as Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver lies in state inside the Essex County Historic Courthouse in Newark, N.J., on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. Oliver, who was the first Black woman elected to statewide office in New Jersey history, died on Aug. 1. (Julian Leshay/NJ Advance Media via AP)
A person pays their respects as Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver lies in state inside the Essex County Historic Courthouse in Newark, N.J., on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. Oliver, who was the first Black woman elected to statewide office in New Jersey history, died on Aug. 1. (Julian Leshay/NJ Advance Media via AP)
A police officer holds a resident who was shot in the head during violent gang clashes, as he carries him away on a moto-taxi in the Carrefour-Feuilles district of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023. (AP Photo/ Odelyn Joseph)
A police officer holds a resident who was shot in the head during violent gang clashes, as he carries him away on a moto-taxi in the Carrefour-Feuilles district of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023. (AP Photo/ Odelyn Joseph)
A heart is formed with Holland clogs at the windmills museum of Zaanse Schan in Zaandijk, Netherlands, Tuesday, Aug.15, 2023. The windmills were brought from from various places in the Netherlands to Zaandijk and are one of the country’s most popular tourist hotspots. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
A heart is formed with Holland clogs at the windmills museum of Zaanse Schan in Zaandijk, Netherlands, Tuesday, Aug.15, 2023. The windmills were brought from from various places in the Netherlands to Zaandijk and are one of the country’s most popular tourist hotspots. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
Residents flee their homes to escape clashes between armed gangs in the Carrefour-Feuilles district of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph)
Residents flee their homes to escape clashes between armed gangs in the Carrefour-Feuilles district of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph)
Indianapolis Colts running back Kenyan Drake, bottom, dives forward against the Buffalo Bills during the second half of an NFL preseason football game in Orchard Park, N.Y., Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
Indianapolis Colts running back Kenyan Drake, bottom, dives forward against the Buffalo Bills during the second half of an NFL preseason football game in Orchard Park, N.Y., Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
Fairgoers view award winning produce on display in the Agriculture Building at the Iowa State Fair, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Fairgoers view award winning produce on display in the Agriculture Building at the Iowa State Fair, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
From independence celebrations in Pakistan, to wildfires in Hawaii, to a smiley face in a corn field in Germany, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.
The selection was curated by AP photo editor James Okungu in New York City.
Follow AP visual journalism:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews
AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images