USC’s Caleb Williams, Ohio State’s Harrison Jr. and Michigan’s Corum top AP preseason All-Americans
FILE - Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams jumps in for a touchdown as Notre Dame safety Xavier Watts, left, defends and Southern California wide receiver Kyle Ford watch during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Los Angeles. Caleb Williams was named to The Associated Press preseason All-America team, Monday, Aug. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)
FILE - Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) makes a catch in front of Penn State cornerback Johnny Dixon (3) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in State College, Pa. Marvin Harrison Jr. was named to The Associated Press preseason All-America team, Monday, Aug. 21, 2023.(AP Photo/Barry Reeger, File)
FILE - Michigan running back Blake Corum (2) dives for yardage against Michigan State in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. Blake Corum was named to The Associated Press preseason All-America team, Monday, Aug. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
FILE - Georgia tight end Brock Bowers (19) leaps over TCU safety Millard Bradford (28) during the second half of the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. Brock Bowers was named to The Associated Press preseason All-America team, Monday, Aug. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
FILE - Iowa defensive back Cooper DeJean (3) returns an interception for a touchdown against Rutgers quarterback Evan Simon (3) during the first half of an NCAA football game, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Piscataway, N.J. Coopr DeJean was named to The Associated Press preseason All-America team, Monday, Aug. 21, 2023.(AP Photo/Noah K. Murray, File)
FILE - Iowa’s Tory Taylor (9) punts during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Nevada, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. Tory Taylor was named to The Associated Press preseason All-America team, Monday, Aug. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
FILE - Miami safety Kamren Kinchens (24) celebrates an interception during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Middle Tennessee, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Kamren Kinchens was named to The Associated Press preseason All-America team, Monday, Aug. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
FILE - Ohio State linebacker Tommy Eichenberg plays against Wisconsin during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. Tommy Eichenberg was named to The Associated Press preseason All-America team, Monday, Aug. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File)
FILE - LSU linebacker Harold Perkins (10) runs through drills during their NCAA college football practice in Baton Rouge, La., Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. Harold Perkins was named to The Associated Press preseason All-America team, Monday, Aug. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)
FILE - Illinois defensive lineman Jer’Zhan Newton listens during an NCAA college football news conference at the Big Ten Conference media days at Lucas Oil Stadium, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Indianapolis. Jer’Zhan was named to The Associated Press preseason All-America team, Monday, Aug. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)
FILE - Stanford place kicker Joshua Karty (43) celebrates with teammates after scoring a extra point during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Notre Dame in South Bend, Ind., Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Joshua Karty was named to The Associated Press preseason All-America team, Monday, Aug. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)
FILE - Penn State cornerback Kalen King (4) intercepts a pass against Utah wide receiver Devaughn Vele (17) during the first half in the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in Pasadena, Calif. Kalen King was named to The Associated Press preseason All-America team, Monday, Aug. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)
FILE - Mississippi running back Quinshon Judkins (4) runs the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Alabama in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. Quinshon Judkins was named to The Associated Press preseason All-America team, Monday, Aug. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning, File)
FILE - Penn State offensive lineman Olu Fashanu, center, during their NCAA football practice, Saturday, April 17, 2021, in State College, Pa. Olu Fashana was named to The Associated Press preseason All-America team, Monday, Aug. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
FILE - Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams smiles after USC defeated Notre Dame 38-27 in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Los Angeles. Caleb Williams was named to The Associated Press preseason All-America team, Monday, Aug. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)
FILE - Kansas State offensive lineman Cooper Beebe (50) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. Cooper Beebe was named to The Associated Press preseason All-America team, Monday, Aug. 21, 2023.(AP Photo/Matthew Putney, File)
FILE - Washington wide receiver Rome Odunze (1) celebrates his touchdown catch against UCLA during the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, in Pasadena, Calif. Rome Odunze was named to The Associated Press preseason All-America team, Monday, Aug. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)
FILE - Notre Dame offensive lineman Joe Alt lines up during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game against the Ohio State, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. Joe Alt was named to The Associated Press preseason All-America team, Monday, Aug. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/David Dermer, File)
FILE - Alabama defensive back Kool-Aid McKinstry (1) walks off the fields after a win over Louisiana-Monroe in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. McKinstry was named to The Associated Press preseason All-America team, Monday, Aug. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt, File)
FILE - Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka runs for a 69-yard touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan State, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in East Lansing, Mich. Emeka Egbuka was named to The Associated Press preseason All-America team, Monday, Aug. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)
FILE - Washington defensive lineman Bralen Trice holds his Defensive MVP trophy after defeating Texas in the Alamo Bowl NCAA college football game in San Antonio, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022. Bralen Trice was named to The Associated Press preseason All-America team, Monday, Aug. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
FILE - Florida State defensive lineman Jared Verse (5) rushes the passer against Syracuse during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Syracuse, N.Y. Jared Verse was named to The Associated Press preseason All-America team, Monday, Aug. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex, File)
FILE - Michigan offensive lineman Zak Zinter (65) blocks against Maryland in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. Zak Zinter was named to The Associated Press preseason All-America team, Monday, Aug. 21, 2023.(AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
FILE - Cincinnati defensive lineman Dontay Corleone (58) celebrates with teammates after tackling Kennesaw State running back Jordan Lay for a loss during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Cincinnati. Dontay Corleone was named to The Associated Press preseason All-America team, Monday, Aug. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean, File)
Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams of USC, Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. and Michigan running back Blake Corum are among the returning first-team players who were selected to The Associated Press preseason All-America team announced Monday.
Notre Dame offensive tackle Joe Alt and Miami safety Kam Kinchens also followed up their stellar 2022 seasons by being named preseason All-Americans by voters in the AP Top 25.
Two-time defending national champion and No. 1 Georgia had the most players on the first team with four, including tight end Brock Bowers, center Sedrick Van Pran and defensive backs Malaki Starks and Javon Bullard.
No. 3 Ohio State was second with three. Harrison was joined by fellow receiver Emeka Egbuka and linebacker Tommy Eichenberg.
Williams was named the AP Player of the Year before he won the Heisman last year, his first at USC after transferring from Oklahoma.
Corum was a Heisman contender last year until a late-season injury and returns to lead the second-ranked Wolverines, who are trying to reach the College Football Playoff for a third straight season. Michigan guard Zak Zinter was also selected to the first team.
The Wolverines, along with Big Ten rivals Penn State and Iowa, LSU and Washington each had two first-team selections.
The Big Ten led all conferences with 12 players on the first team and the Southeastern Conference was next with seven.
The Pac-12 had five first-team selections, led by Williams and including Colorado two-way threat Travis Hunter, who is expected to play both receiver and cornerback for coach Deion Sanders.
FIRST TEAM
OFFENSE
Quarterback — Caleb Williams, third-year, Southern California.
Running backs — Blake Corum, fourth-year, Michigan; Quinshon Judkins, second-year, Mississippi.
Tackles — Joe Alt, third-year, Notre Dame; Olu Fashanu, fourth-year, Penn State.
Guards — Cooper Beebe, fifth-year, Kansas State; Zak Zinter, fourth-year, Michigan.
Center — Sedrick Van Pran, fourth-year, Georgia.
Tight end — Brock Bowers, third-year, Georgia.
Wide receivers — Marvin Harrison Jr., third-year, Ohio State; Rome Odunze, fourth-year. Washington; Emeka Egbuka, third-year, Ohio State.
All-purpose player — Travis Hunter, second-year, Colorado.
Kicker — Joshua Karty, fourth-year, Stanford.
DEFENSE
Edge rushers — Jared Verse, fourth-year, Florida State; Bralen Trice, fifth-year, Washington.
Interior linemen — Jer’Zhan Newton, fifth-year, Illinois; Dontay Corleone, third-year, Cincinnati.
Linebackers — Harold Perkins, second-year, LSU; Jamon Dumas-Johnson, third-year, Georgia; Tommy Eichenberg, fourth-year, Ohio State.
Cornerbacks — Kool-aid McKinstry, third-year, Alabama; Kalen King, third-year, Penn State.
Safeties — Kam Kinchens, third-year, Miami; Malaki Starks, second-year, Georgia.
Defensive back — Cooper DeJean, third-year, Iowa.
Punter — Tory Taylor, fourth-year, Iowa.
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
Quarterback — Drake Maye, third-year, North Carolina.
Running backs — Raheim Sanders, third-year, Arkansas; Braelon Allen, third-year, Wisconsin.
Tackles — JC Latham, third-year, Alabama; Kelvin Banks Jr., second-year, Texas.
Guards — Donovan Jackson, third-year, Ohio State; Christian Mahogany, fifth-year, Boston College.
Center — Zach Frazier, fourth-year, West Virginia.
Tight end — Oronde Gadsden, third-year, Syracuse.
Wide receivers — Xavier Worthy, third-year, Texas; Malik Nabers, third-year, LSU; Jacob Cowing, fifth-year, Arizona.
All-purpose player — Will Shipley, third-year, Clemson.
Kicker — John Hoyland, third-year, Wyoming.
DEFENSE
Edge rushers — J.T. Tuimoloau, third-year, Ohio State; Dallas Turner, third-year, Alabama.
Interior linemen — Tyler Davis, fifth-year, Clemson; Mekhi Wingo, third-year, LSU.
Linebackers — Jeremiah Trotter Jr., third-year, Clemson; Barrett Carter, third-year, Clemson; Cedric Gray, fourth-year, North Carolina.
Cornerbacks — Josh Newton, sixth-year, TCU; Ben Morrison, second-year, Notre Dame.
Safeties — Calen Bullock, third-year, Southern California; Javon Bullard, third-year, Georgia.
Defensive back — Will Johnson, second-year, Michigan.
Punter — Kai Kroeger, fourth-year, South Carolina.
____
Follow Ralph D. Russo at https://twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP and listen at http://www.appodcasts.com
___
AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football