Archie Bradley agrees to minor league contract with Marlins

FILE - Los Angeles Angels closing pitcher Archie Bradley throws against the Seattle Mariners during the ninth inning of the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Seattle. Pitcher Archie Bradley has agreed to a minor league contract with the Miami Marlins as he tries to return from a broken elbow that ended his 2022 big league season last June. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

MIAMI (AP) — Pitcher Archie Bradley has agreed to a minor league contract with the Miami Marlins as he tries to return from a broken elbow that ended his 2022 major league season in June.

The 30-year-old right-hander would get a $1 million base salary in the major leagues if added to the 40-man roster.

Bradley was 0-1 with a 4.82 ERA last year in 21 relief appearances for the Los Angeles Angels, striking out 15 and walking seven in 18 2/3 innings. He broke a bone in his elbow on June 26 when he slipped and fell while climbing over the dugout railing during a brawl with the Seattle Mariners.

He returned to make four rehab appearances for Triple-A Salt Lake from Sept. 15-24 and was activated on Sept. 27, then went back on the injured list two days later because of a strained right forearm.

“I feel like he got a raw deal with the injury and bench-clearing brawl,” Marlins manager Skip Schumaker said Friday. ”Maybe lucky us, you know. We’ll see how he does. He’s been building up the right way and he’s ready for an opportunity. We’ll see how he looks in the minor leagues as far as being built up, but any time you can add a former closer, it can only help you.”

Bradley is 30-29 with a 3.92 ERA and 32 saves in 35 starts and 294 relief appearances over eight seasons with Arizona (2015-20), Cincinnati (2020), Philadelphia (2021) and the Angels.

