Man dead, wife injured in White Township, Indiana County

A man was found stabbed to death in his home early Saturday in Indiana County, the county coroner said.

Coroner Jerry L. Overman Jr. said in a release that Daniel M. Zelenski, 66, was killed by “multiple sharp force wounds.”

Zelinski was found by state troopers dispatched to the 300 block of Saddlebrook Drive in White Township around 8:15 a.m. When police arrived, they found “an unresponsive adult female with an apparent stab wound,” they said.

That unidentified 59-year-old woman was transported to Allegheny General Hospital and remains in critical condition.

Police said when they entered the woman’s home, they found Zelinski, who they describe as the woman’s husband, inside. Zelinski was also unresponsive, with “indications of trauma to his body.” He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said an investigation revealed the couple had an altercation that they believe involved a knife, and afterward the “female fled to the neighbor’s residence, at which time the neighbor contacted 911.” Authorities don’t believe anyone else was involved.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com or via Twitter @matthew_medsger.