Lower Burrell work will upgrade sewers in the city

Lower Burrell is fixing up its sewer system.

The city’s municipal authority hired Insituform Technologies Inc. to perform Cured in Place Piping (CIPP) in several areas throughout the city found to have pipe deficiencies such as cracks, breaks or leaking points.

The work is taking place along Adamchik, Alder, Claremont, Eastern, Grove, Harvey, Idaho, Illinois, Jefferson, Kenmont, Kipp, Madison, New Hampshire, Oregon, Phillips, Rodgers, Valleyview, Wayne and Western Way.

It is expected to end in April.

Public Works Foreman Scott Johnson said the updates are part of a consent agreement with the state Department of Environmental Protection and the federal Environmental Protection Agency.

He said Lower Burrell, New Kensington, Arnold and Plum have been required to eliminate ground or rain water from entering the sanitary sewer system to prevent overflows into streams, rivers, homes and the environment during heavy rains.

“The City of Lower Burrell and the Lower Burrell Municipal Authority have worked together in forming a Long Term Control Plan in order to meet the requirements set forth by the (consent agreement) in the most economically feasible way possible,” Johnson said. “Once the CIPP work is completed, manhole sealing in the same designated areas will follow soon thereafter.”

CIPP is a new trenchless technique used to fix pipes, Johnson said.

It consists of inserting a chemically impregnated fibrous material into a pipe, and adding steam or other means to “blow up” the material, Johnson said.

“Once the fibrous material is hardened, it cures to form a new, stronger pipe inside of the original pipe,” Johnson said. “A remote controlled camera then evaluates the final product to verify proper curing and also to reinstate, or cut open, any private laterals entering into the main sewer pipe.”

Insituform Technologies Inc. has been asked to place notices in areas where they will be performing work at least 24 hours in advance, officials said.

Residents are asked to refrain from washing clothes and dishes and taking showers when crews are working in front of their homes, and to leave water in floor drains as well as in sinks that haven’t been used in a while to prevent the smell of pipe curing from entering their homes. Floor drains also should be covered, Johnson said.

Questions can be directed to Project Manager Garrett Washington at 719-431-1963.

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com, or via Twitter @maddyczebstrib.