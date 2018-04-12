Verona has a new police vehicle for its department heads
Verona has a new SUV for use by the police chief and sergeants in the department.
The borough has replaced an aging 2013 Ford Explorer with a 2018 Chevy Tahoe."We’re hoping to have a bigger presence in the community in an effort to fight drug activity and other crimes in the borough,” Borough Manager Jerry Kenna said.
Kenna said the SUV cost $42,000. Verona paid $35,000 and the rest of the money came from federal forfeiture funds.
Other news
The Philadelphia Flyers are in rebuilding mode. That makes waiting for Matvei Michkov to conclude his KHL commitment in Russia a bit easier.
Dane Dunning threw shutout ball for a career-high 8 2/3 innings, Adolis Garcia homered for the third consecutive game and the Texas Rangers beat the Detroit Tigers 10-2 on Wednesday night.
Christian Yelich had three hits and two RBIs, leading the Milwaukee Brewers to a 5-2 win over the New York Mets hours after Mets owner Steve Cohen held a press conference in which he preached patience but said his struggling team is running out of time to get back into the playoff race.
Diamond Sports and the Arizona Diamondbacks have postponed their federal bankruptcy court hearing scheduled for Thursday.
The department also has a 2016 Ford Explorer and a 2012 Crown Victoria, which is expected to be replaced next year.
Verona has three full-time and seven part-time officers.
Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MikeJdiVittorio.