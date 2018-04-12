Verona has a new police vehicle for its department heads

Verona has a new SUV for use by the police chief and sergeants in the department.

The borough has replaced an aging 2013 Ford Explorer with a 2018 Chevy Tahoe."We’re hoping to have a bigger presence in the community in an effort to fight drug activity and other crimes in the borough,” Borough Manager Jerry Kenna said.

Kenna said the SUV cost $42,000. Verona paid $35,000 and the rest of the money came from federal forfeiture funds.

The department also has a 2016 Ford Explorer and a 2012 Crown Victoria, which is expected to be replaced next year.

Verona has three full-time and seven part-time officers.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MikeJdiVittorio.