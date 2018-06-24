Murrysville-area Democrats elect new officers
The Murrysville Export Democratic Club recently elected new officers.
Susan Stewart-Bayne will serve as president, with Ravi Balasubramaniam as vice president, Jan Rehwald as treasurer and Michael Simmons as secretary.
The club’s next meeting is at 7:30 p.m., July 18 at the Murrysville Community Center at 3091 Carson Avenue.
For more, see MurrysvilleDemocrats.org.
