Out & About: Seton Hill’s biennial ‘Women in Art’ exhibition

Twelve students were responsible for curating the biennial “Women in Art” exhibition, on view through Nov. 21 in the Harlan Gallery in the Seton Hill University Arts Center in downtown Greensburg.

All are students in the Women in Art class taught by Maureen Vissat Kochanek at Seton Hill.

During an Oct. 26 reception, Vissat Kochanek said, historically, the education of female artists was “separate and unequal,” with little opportunity for them to show or sell work.

There were 187 submissions, and 57 were chosen for the exhibit. All demonstrated tremendous talent and variety in media, and freedoms not enjoyed by female predecessors.

“It was tough, as we had so many excellent submissions,” Vissat Kochanek said. “My students now know what it entails to support and celebrate women artists.”

Mingling with guests at the reception were students Sarah Baker, Victoria Michaels, Hope Moyer, Amanda Martella, Sam Neff, Marissa Stacy, Katie Wessel, Leah Riley, Savannah Rice, Georgie Shoop, Coral Overly and gallery intern Kirsten Sherick.

First-place winner was Diana Williams, for “Plimoth Wife.” Second place went to Eileen Sudzina, for “West Newton Hill East on 136,” and third went to Tina Selanders Lake, for “Into the Current.”

Honorable mentions went to Lydia Mack, Nancy Dalverny, Jessica Higo, Judy Manion and Paige Tibbe.

Seen: Gallery director Carol Brode, Fred and Rose Sovyak, Richard and Eileen Stoner, Shirleah Kelly and Doris Woods.

— Dawn Law