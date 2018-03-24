No one hurt when car crashes into Hempfield house

A Hempfield resident narrowly avoided injury when a vehicle crashed off Wendel Road into his house Tuesday night, authorities reported.

Westmoreland County 911 supervisors said the crash occurred at about 11:50 p.m. No one was hurt. Tribune-Review news partner WPXI-TV reported that a vehicle ran off Wendel Road, hit a retaining wall, then struck a corner of the house.

Resident Rick Nicholson told WPXI he had just left the room when he heard the crash and was nearly struck by flying debris.

“I was lucky. I walked out of the kitchen. When it hit the wall a pile of dust came flying,” Nicholson said. “A board flew by. It was pretty close to hitting me.”

