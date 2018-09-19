Coal Center man killed in Washington County motorcycle crash
A Coal Center man was killed in a motorcycle crash Saturday, according to the Washington County coroner.
John Robinson, 61, lost control of his motorcycle at 6:11 p.m. on West Maiden Drive in North Franklin Township, the coroner said in a news release issued Sunday. He was taken by ambulance to Mon Valley Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
California Borough police are investigating. The cause and manner of death are pending investigation.